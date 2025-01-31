Search
View and Download Photos from the 2025 US Equestrian Annual Meeting Awards Galas

by US Equestrian Communications | Jan 31, 2025, 4:00 PM

Photos from the Pegasus Awards Gala and SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Awards Dinner are now available from official event photographer Adam Brennan. To browse and download complimentary watermarked images for personal use, visit the photo gallery here.

Please credit Adam Brennan and tag @picturesbyab on Facebook and Instagram if you share images on social media.

To purchase high resolution downloads or prints, visit the USEF Awards 2025 album on www.picturesbyab.com. Use the password Usequestrian2025 to view the album.

Media requests: High-resolution photos are available for editorial use. Please contact Leslie Potter at [email protected] to request media images.

