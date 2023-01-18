View Awards Photos from US Equestrian Annual Meeting

Photos taken at the US Equestrian Annual Meeting by Adam Brennan are now available here. Browse and download images from the Pegasus Awards and SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Awards. If you share photos on social media, please credit the photographer as Adam Brennan @picturesbyab.

To purchase high-quality prints and downloads from photographer Adam Brennan, go to picturesbyab.com. To access the US Equestrian 2022 gallery, use password Equestrian2022.

For media requests of high-resolution images, please contact Kathleen Landwehr at [email protected].

ACCESS GALLERY