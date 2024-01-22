View Awards Photos from 2024 US Equestrian Annual Meeting

Photos taken at the 2024 US Equestrian Annual Meeting by Adam Brennan are now available here. Browse and download web-sized images from the Pegasus Awards and SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Awards. If you share photos on social media, please credit the photographer as Adam Brennan and tag @picturesbyab on Facebook and Instagram.

To purchase quality prints and high-resolution downloads from photographer Adam Brennan, please go to https://picturesbyab.photoshelter.com/gallery/US-Equestrian-2023-Awards/G0000C16oFs1bPDU and use the password USequestrian2023 to access the gallery.

For media requests for high-resolution images, please contact Kathleen Landwehr at [email protected].

ACCESS GALLERY