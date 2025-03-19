Vaulting Athletes, Coaches, Officials, and Community invited to Complete FEI Survey

Lexington, Ky. - The FEI Vaulting Working Group, tasked with the revision of the FEI Vaulting Code of Points - Degree of Difficulty (DoD), has created a survey to collect feedback from Vaulters, Coaches, Officials, as well as members of the Vaulting community to identify areas of improvement.



The goal is to ensure that the rules governing free tests reflect the true challenge of movements, encourage creativity, and support the growth of the sport. Your insights will help identify areas for improvement and make vaulting even better for everyone.



To complete the survey, please click here.



The deadline to complete the survey is March 31, 2025.



If you have any questions, please contact the Director of Vaulting, Michelle McQueen at [email protected].

