USRider® Announces Enhanced Services to Assist Equestrians on the Road

Lexington, Ky. – With horse shows and travel opportunities reopening for the summer of 2020, many equestrians are dusting off their trailers and planning trips. Safety is always the top priority when hauling horses, and horse owners can take advantage of the peace of mind that comes with access to USRider’s roadside assistance services with a discounted membership through US Equestrian’s MemberPerks program.

USRider provides 24/7 nationwide emergency roadside assistance and towing services for horse owners, including arranging towing for a loaded trailer and coordinating emergency stabling. USRider has enhanced its services for members this year, including:

Expanding coverage by adding more USRider Certified tow providers.

Opening a new call center and increasing the number of Member Care Specialists.

Adding new national auto service partners to expand the emergency service network and provide discounts on auto services.

Automating the reimbursement request process to expedite payment of claims.

Improving the search portal for stabling, vet, and farrier partners for travel planning and emergency use.

Adding discount partners for tack, apparel, supplements, and more.

“The primary mission of USRider continues to be to ensure the welfare and safety of our members and their horses,” says Bill Riss, General Manager of USRider. “We are committed to adding all the necessary resources in order to provide the quickest possible service by the most qualified providers in order to safely get our members back on the road.”

US Equestrian members can access a discount on their USRider activation fee or membership renewal through an exclusive MemberPerks benefit. US Equestrian members also receive their 13th month of USRider service for free.

“We’re so pleased to continue our partnership with USRider and provide a discount on access to their emergency roadside assistance for our members,” says US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “As equestrians return to the road this summer, we know that trailering safety is at the top of everyone’s mind. USRider’s services are invaluable to anyone who travels with horses, and we encourage our members to take advantage of them.”

Learn more about USRider’s services at usrider.org.

Find out more about the benefits of US Equestrian membership at usef.org/join-usef/memberperks.