USEF Ukraine Relief Fund Helps Deliver $100,000 in Veterinary Medical Supplies

Lexington, Ky. — Following a call for aid coordinated by the Ukrainian Equestrian Federation Charity Foundation (UEF-CF), the FEI Solidarity Relief Fund with financial help from the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) purchased equine medicines and veterinary supplies for distribution to Ukrainian veterinarians. The total value of the donated medical supplies is $100,000, and the supplies include aid for emergency cases, including colic, infections, lameness, and other common diseases. All donated medicines have been delivered to Ukraine and distributed to equine veterinarians free of charge. This corresponds to over seven tons of supplies, which will ensure treatment for 5,700 horses all over Ukraine.

“Following the invasion by Russian military forces, the FEI set aside a Solidarity Relief Fund of one million Swiss francs for the equestrian community in Ukraine,” FEI President Ingmar De Vos said.

“The USEF joined forces with the FEI Solidarity Relief Fund, establishing the USEF Ukraine Relief Fund to support Ukraine horses and equestrians, with 100% of funds raised going to the FEI Solidarity Relief Fund to be distributed by the FEI for specific projects approved by the USEF. We are very grateful to the U.S. equestrian community for their dedication and swift action. Thanks to their generosity, veterinary equipment and supplies have been purchased and donated to the Ukrainian equestrian community to address their most pressing needs. Our efforts continue and the welfare of Ukrainian athletes, both human and equine, remains our priority.”

Prior to the launch of the project in Ukraine, the UEF-CF reached out to the majority of equine veterinarians from Ukrainian regions to map the horse welfare situation and assess the help needed. Several problem areas were highlighted, including a lack of medicines, such as painkillers, anesthetics, sedatives, antibiotics, and anti-inflammatory drugs; a general lack of equipment, including portable x-rays, ultrasound, endoscope machines; and the very limited financial resources of horse owners to pay for treatment. The FEI Solidarity Relief Fund in cooperation with the USEF stepped in to help. The most needed medicines and supplies were commissioned in Europe and delivered to Ukraine.

In Ukraine, the UEF-CF coordinated the distribution of donated medicine and supplies in a collaborative and inclusive manner with the Ukrainian FEI’s accredited veterinarians who chose the distribution principles and distribution plan. The main objective was to increase accessibility and quality of veterinary services for horses in Ukraine. All donated medicines and supplies were distributed to equine veterinarians to the eight regions with the largest number of horses - Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Lviv.

“Assistance for veterinarians is extremely important in Ukraine. For many horse owners, even simple veterinary care is out of reach now, and veterinarians often work on a volunteer basis. Free medicines will make it possible to save and help many horses in this difficult time. We are very grateful to our colleagues at the USEF and the FEI Solidarity Fund for responding to our request and providing our veterinarians with the medical supplies they need now and in sufficient quantities,” said Mykhaylo Parkhomchuk, founder of the Ukrainian Equestrian Federation Charity Foundation.

As a follow-up, the FEI veterinary department plans to hold a seminar to provide general information about the medical supplies and to discuss specific use cases and difficult situations that Ukrainian veterinarians face when treating horses.

"The US Equestrian community, and notably Brooke USA, were important contributors to this incredible effort to rally around the needs of horses in Ukraine where help is needed so desperately. The global equestrian community is powerful and cohesive and demonstrates how much can be accomplished when people come together. We would like to thank you, our members, for once again stepping up with your generosity,” said Tom O’Mara, President of USEF.

The winter will create additional challenges for the horses and veterinarians of Ukraine. Donations to the USEF Ukraine Relief Fund will continue to support their needs.

FEI Solidarity Foundation

Launched in 2011, FEI Solidarity promotes and develops equestrian culture and sport worldwide in a sustainable and structured way. We work directly with the FEI’s member National Federations and recognized Continental Associations by providing the tools, the knowledge, and the infrastructure required to develop the sport and nurture talent from grassroots to the world stage.

FEI support is focused on four key pillars of activity (National Federation, Athlete, Coach, and Values) with specific programs available in each of the pillars in order to best target and fulfill specific development needs. We do this through financial support, consultancy services, and technical programs, and we collaborate closely with over 40 Technical Experts to deliver the programs around the world and oversee the global development of the sport.

Since 2012, the foundation has supported 284 projects and programs in all four corners of the globe, using one of our three types of assistance across the four FEI Solidarity pillars.

Ukrainian Equestrian Federation Charity Foundation (UEF-CF)

The UEF Charity Foundation is one of the youngest and rapidly growing organizations in Ukraine and focuses on helping equestrians and their horses during the war in Ukraine. Founded on the fourth day of the conflict, the foundation has provided help to more than 5000 horses in 200 stable yards in Ukraine, assisted in evacuation and relocation of more than 300 horses, and established two free evacuation stable yards (100 boxes) for relocated horses in safe areas, providing food and bedding for their inhabitants. Currently over 1200 tons of food and bedding have been distributed in Ukraine through the transparent system of help requests, strong logistics, and the tireless work of 30 volunteers. UEF-CF is registered in Belgium and its mission is to help the Ukrainian equestrian community during the crisis. The Foundation works closely with the FEI, European Equestrian Federation, and National Equestrian Federations. For all the latest information and activities visit https://helpukrainehorses.eu/