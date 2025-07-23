USEF to Host FEI Pony Measuring Session

The USEF will host an FEI Pony Measuring Session at Charlotte’s Creek Farm in Georgetown, KY on July 23, 2025.

Athletes or Owners of ponies interested in attending the FEI Measuring Session must complete the online application on the USEF Athlete Dashboard. If you are not a USEF member, please contact [email protected] to receive access to the online application.

Deadline for Applications: July 1, 2025

Deadline for Cancellation without charge: July 10, 2025

The full expenses associated with the cost of organizing the Measuring Session will be divided equally amongst the ponies attending the session.

Cancellations following July 10th will be financially responsible for covering their equal share of the expenses for the Measuring Session. The expense can only be waived following July 10th with a note from a licensed veterinarian stating that the pony could not travel. No other reasons will be considered.

Should you have any questions, please contact USEF Managing Director of Sport Logistics & Non-Olympic Disciplines at [email protected].