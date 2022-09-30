USEF Supports FEI Temporary Measures for Vaccine Requirements but Maintains USEF National Competition Requirements

Lexington, Ky. - Due to international vaccine supply shortages, September 8th the FEI Board approved temporary measures to require vaccine boosters every 12 months vs. every six months, and not within seven days of arrival at the FEI event, effective October 1, 2022 to April 1, 2023. The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) will comply with the implementation of the temporary FEI vaccination changes but will still require horses that are competing in national classes adhere to GR844 (USEF Vaccination requirements). If an FEI horse also competes in national classes, the horse will need to meet the national class vaccine requirement. The shortage of vaccines in Europe was created by supply issues facing Boehringer Ingelheim, a key producer of equine influenza vaccinations and has not impacted U.S. vaccine supplies. For more information, please refer to the FEI FAQ.