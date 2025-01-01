USEF Selection Procedures Now Available for 2026 FEI Endurance World Championship

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian has released the athlete selection procedures for the 2026 FEI Endurance World Championship, held in Al Ula, KSA, on November 28, 2026.

Download the Selection Procedures for the 2026 FEI Endurance World Championship

The Selection Procedures include FEI and USEF requirements for horses and athletes, along with the process that will be used by the USEF Endurance Selectors when naming the team and/or individual athletes for the championship.

After the close of the Qualification Period, an unranked Short List will be released. The Team will be announced prior to the FEI Nominated Entries Deadline.

Applications of intent should be submitted to US Equestrian along with the non-refundable fee of $50 by December 1, 2025. The qualification period will run from September 1, 2024, through July 1, 2026.

Questions? Contact USEF Director of Endurance Nicole Zerbee at [email protected].

