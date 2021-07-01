USEF Provides NIL Guidance for NCAA Collegiate Equestrians

A mixture of new state laws and NCAA interim rule changes went into effect July 1, 2021 that provide student athletes with opportunities to be compensated for use of their names, images, and likenesses (NIL). As a result, US Equestrian has provided NIL guidance for NCAA equestrian athletes to ensure they remain compliant with both the new NCAA rules as well as USEF rules. Additionally, a Presidential Modification was issued to GR1306 to allow NCAA collegiate athletes to retain their USEF amateur status while participating in their school-approved NIL-related activities subject to certain conditions.

USEF’s NIL Guidance encourages all NCAA student athletes to contact their school’s compliance department to fully understand what is and what is not permitted by their school in relation to NIL-related activities prior to engaging in any such activities.

The Presidential Modification to GR1306 requires that NCAA collegiate athletes remain on a team roster while engaging in any NIL-related activities, that those activities are permitted under NCAA’s interim policy, and that no other breaches of the USEF Amateur Rule occur.

NCAA collegiate equestrians who plan to engage in NIL-related activities and also compete in events outside of NCAA should be prepared to provide proof of NCAA eligibility prior to competing and should be thoroughly familiar with any policies implemented by competition organizers related to logos, promotions or advertisements.

“US Equestrian is committed to supporting collegiate equestrian activities and promoting athlete opportunities,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “By ensuring our NCAA equestrian athletes are able to participate in approved NIL-related activities without affecting their USEF amateur status, we are able to provide competitive opportunities for athletes both inside and outside the NCAA environment while allowing them to remain compliant under the rules of both organizations.”

