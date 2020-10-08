USEF Intermediate Combined Driving National Championships Set to Begin at Garden State CDE

Allentown, N.J. – Two divisions will crown combined driving national champions at the Garden State Combined Driving Event, October 9-11. The Garden State CDE is hosting the intermediate championship divisions for the second consecutive year, and a total of six combinations will compete for titles at The Horse Park of New Jersey.

Sarah Reitz and Awesome George at the 2019 Garden State CDE (Conklin Photographic LLC)

Sarah Reitz (Honeoye Falls, N.Y.) and Awesome George, her 13-year-old Dutch Harness cross gelding, are the sole returning champions this year, and they are aiming to defend their USEF Intermediate Single Horse Combined Driving National Championship title. Three other competitors will be competing for the championship division’s title: Judy Canavan (Limekiln, Pa.) and Emily, her 17-year-old Friesian/Thoroughbred mare; Stacey Giere (Sagamore Hills, Ohio) and Gartijn, her nine-year-old KWPN gelding; and Allison Stroud (Kennett Square, Pa.) and Enzo, Willow Star LLC’s 11-year-old KWPN gelding.

Two driving athletes and their ponies will aim at taking home the USEF Intermediate Pair Pony Combined Driving National Championship title. Megan Fullgraf (Reidsville, N.C.) will compete for top honors with Bayshore Pastime, her nine-year-old Dartmoor Pony mare, and Dunbarton Double Stuff Oreo, her 14-year-old Dartmoor Pony gelding. Yvette Harris (Woodbine, Md.) and Suki, her eight-year-old Welsh Pony cross mare, and Morwell Amber, her 14-year-old Welsh Pony mare, will also vie for the championship division’s title.

Competition begins with the driven dressage phase on Friday at 9:00 a.m. ET.

