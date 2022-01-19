The 2023 Eventing Calendar webinar, originally scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. EST, has been postponed and will be rescheduled with an additional commmunication in the coming weeks.
For additional questions, please contact Amber Braun, Director of Eventing Sport Administration and Management, at [email protected].
USEF Eventing 2023 Calendar Webinar Postponed
by U.S. Equestrian Communications Department | Jan 17, 2022, 1:30 PM EST
The 2023 Eventing Calendar webinar, originally scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. EST, has been postponed and will be rescheduled with an additional commmunication in the coming weeks.