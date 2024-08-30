USEF Endurance Career Mileage Awards Submission Deadline is September 1

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian reminds endurance athletes and horse owners to submit their pre-December 2023 endurance competition records from American Endurance Ride Conference (AERC), Equine Distance Riding Association (EDRA), or USEF/FEI for inclusion in the USEF Endurance Career Mileage Athlete and Horse Awards recording. Participants have until Sept. 1, 2024, to submit records from any AERC, EDRA, or USEF/FEI rides that took place prior to Dec. 1, 2023.

The USEF Endurance Career Mileage Athlete and Horse Awards were created to celebrate athletes and horses on their total completed miles in endurance competition. Awards are given at the following milestones: 250 miles, 500 miles, 750 miles, 1,000 miles, 3,000 miles, and 5,000 miles.

Athlete mileage awards are open to active competing US Equestrian members in good who are U.S. citizens, permanent residents, or green card holders. Horse mileage awards are open to horses that are recorded with US Equestrian whose owners have active an US Equestrian membership.

Miles from AERC, EDRA, and USEF/FEI endurance rides that occurred before Dec. 1, 2023, may be counted toward these awards provided these records are received by the USEF Director of Endurance by Sept. 1, 2024. After that date, only miles from USEF/FEI competitions will count toward USEF Career Mileage Awards.

Learn more about USEF Endurance Career Athlete Mileage Awards here.

Learn more about USEF Endurance Career Horse Mileage Awards here.

Please contact USEF Director of Endurance Nicole Zerbee at [email protected] with any questions.

Stay Connected

Keep up with U.S. Endurance by following USA Endurance on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.