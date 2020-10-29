USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship is Underway at Galway Downs

Temecula, Calif. – Many of the country’s best eventing athletes are at the Galway Downs International in Southern California this week to compete for the USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship. This is the first time this championship has been held on the West Coast, and several horse-and-athlete pairs have made the trip across the country to participate.

Additionally, two athletes are in contention for the John H. Fritz Trophy in the Young Rider National Championship. This trophy is awarded to the highest-placed athlete in the USEF Young Rider Eventing National Championship and is open to riders age 16 through 21. The athletes meeting this criteria are Charlotte Babbitt (South Lake Tahoe, Calif.) and 2 A.M. and Sophie Click (Snoqualmie, Wash.) and Quidproquo.

All 12 CCI3*-L horses presented for the horse inspection on Wednesday passed and will begin competition with dressage beginning at 1:00 p.m. PDT on Thursday.

Galway Downs International is also hosting the 2020 Adequan® USEF Futures Team Challenge – West Coast. The Futures Team Challenge provides an opportunity for eventing athletes to gain valuable team competition experience in an unofficial team scenario on home soil at the CCI3* and CCI4* levels. Read more about the Adequan® USEF Futures Team Challenge and see the team rosters here.

USEF Network will stream the CCI2*-L, CCI3*-L, and CCI4*-L from Galway Downs through the end of competition on Saturday, Oct. 31. Watch the live stream here.

