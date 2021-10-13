USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship and Maryland 5 Star Set to Begin at Fair Hill International

©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Elkton, Md. – A field of 50 competitors are set to ride for a National Championship title this week at the USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship at Fair Hill International. All horses presented during the first horse inspection on Wednesday passed and will complete their dressage tests on Thursday and Friday before tackling Ian Stark’s new cross-country course on Saturday.

Adding to the excitement, this year Fair Hill is also home to the inaugural running of the Maryland 5 Star, which is one of only seven CCI5*-L competitions in the world and only the second to be held in the U.S. Forty-five horses representing five countries passed inspection and will move on to the dressage phase on Thursday and Friday.

See the full schedule here.

To kick off the new CCI5*-L, Maryland 5 Star includes numerous special events alongside the elite eventing competition. The MARS VIPet area welcomes spectators to treat their dogs to an exclusive pet-centered experience near the main competition arena. The Maryland 5 Star Beer, Wine & Spirits Showcase on Saturday and the Fresh Food Fest on Sunday will highlight local fare. An extensive trade fair with more than 75 vendors around the grounds offers shopping for horse equipment and more.

Find out about additional special events and purchase tickets at maryland5star.us.

The CCI3*-L and CCI5*-L will both be streamed live on USEF Network from October 13-17 and available on-demand to USEF members after the conclusion of the event on Sunday. Get a free fan membership by joining now and using the promo code maryland21.

Watch the live stream here.

