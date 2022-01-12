USEF Board of Directors Approves Modifications to Show Pass Rules Effective 12/1/22

Lexington, Ky. - In support of action taken at the Mid-Year Board meeting, the USEF Board of Directors approved an Extraordinary Rule change to GR 202.1 Membership Requirements amending the approved use of Show Passes effective 12/1/22. These changes were adopted to streamline the membership process and further support safety, education, awareness, and accountability amongst coaches, trainers, and parents. Key changes to the rule are:

Non-member participants in the role of riders, drivers, handlers, vaulters, lungers, owners, lessees, and agents must pay a Show Pass fee. Show Pass purchases can only be made online.

Non-member participants in the above roles are limited to obtaining no more than one (1) Show Pass per competition year.

To be eligible to participate at Federation Licensed Competitions, all persons acting as coaches or trainers, and legal guardians signing entry blanks as coaches or trainers on behalf of their minors must be Senior Active Members in good standing.

Additional Resources: