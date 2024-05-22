USEF Athlete Selection Procedures Now Available for 2025 FEI Para Driving World Championship

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has published the athlete selection procedures for the 2025 FEI Para Driving World Championship, which will take place in Lähden, Germany. The exact dates for the championship will be announced by the FEI once they have been confirmed.

Download the USEF 2025 FEI Para Driving World Championship Selection Procedures here.

The Selection Procedures include FEI and USEF requirements for horses/ponies and athletes, along with the process that will be used by the USEF Driving Selectors when naming team and/or individual athletes for the championship.

The selection period began on August 1, 2023, and closes on the application deadline, June 30, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The application will be available on the USEF Athlete Dashboard at athletes.usef.org in September 2024.

Questions? Contact USEF Director of Driving Anna Brooks Thomas at [email protected].

