USEF Announces New Online Transfers and Leases

In an effort to simplify USEF horse ownership transfers and lease registrations, we are happy to announce a new online option. Effective immediately, a member can log in to their USEF member account and mark any of their horses as sold or leased. Once entered, the buyer or lessee will receive notice that the animal has been released for them to acknowledge and complete the process. The buyer or lessee can simply log in to their USEF member account; accept the transfer or lease; make the necessary payment; and go compete. To make this as efficient as possible, the seller or lessor will need to enter the buyer or lessee’s member number. All of this can be done on your mobile phone!

While USEF rules acknowledge that we are not a title registry and our records are not legally binding, we want our records to be as accurate as possible. The majority of all ownership transfers and lease registrations are one member to one member transactions. For requests that have multiple owners on either side of the transaction, the process will continue as normal. If you have questions about this new process or any USEF program, please do not hesitate to contact us.