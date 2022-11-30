USEF Announces Move to Go Green with the New Competition Year

Ensuring that we are responding to the feedback of our members and doing our part to benefit the broader environment by going green, USEF has spent the last year transitioning many of our paper processes to online processes. This provides members with the greater convenience and efficiency they have asked for when conducting their business with the organization. Additionally, it saves resources and keeps costs down organization-wide which results in savings for members.

Members can now enjoy the easy-to-use online forms wherever they can use a mobile device, laptop, or desktop. Unless otherwise noted below, all forms can be accessed and completed from your MyUSEF Dashboard. The online forms now available include the following:

Membership

Farm/Business Recording

Show Pass (click here to access)

Horse/Pony Recording

Transfers of Ownership

Horse Name Change

Horse Lease

FEI Registration – Horse and Rider

Competition Applications (available on the Competition Dashboard)

Post Competition Reports (available on the Competition Dashboard)

Coming in 2023: Passport Services Mileage Exemption Requests Licensee Registrations



Members who choose to continue to use paper forms instead of an available online option will find a Go Green fee of $25 per form. If a form is not included in the list of available online forms above, then there is no Go Green fee assessed.

You are always welcome to contact our Member Services department at (859) 258-2472 and a representative will be happy to assist you with completing your online transaction. Please let us know if you have any questions or need any assistance with completing any of the forms.