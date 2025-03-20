USDA Provides Important Update to the Horse Protection Act

US Equestrian recently received an update regarding the pending amendments to the Horse Protection Act (HPA) and the Horse Protection Program. The USDA has announced that there will be no regulatory changes between the 2024 show season and the 2025 show season. This includes a stay on enforcing the new requirement that was to take effect April 2, 2025, mandating that competition and event management of any equine event held in the United States that is covered under the Act, register with and report their competition or event to USDA/APHIS.

Based on this recent USDA announcement, the written notification to USDA of covered events is NOT required. The full USDA stakeholder bulletin with details of the HPA focus for the 2025 show season can be found by clicking here.

The Horse Protection Act is a federal law instituted in 1970 that prohibits sored horses from participating in shows, exhibitions, and sales. The law also prohibits transportation of sored horses to and from these events. All horses are included at all covered events. Events where speed is the primary factor, rodeo events, parades, and trail rides are excluded.

On January 24th, US Equestrian issued a communication to members explaining that certain provisions of the rule updates to the HPA had been temporarily postponed until April 2, 2025. Subsequent to that postponement, a federal court vacated several of the amendments, including the prohibition on all action devices, the banning of all substances, and the provision related to the dermatologic conditions indicative of soring.

USDA and its Horse Protection team will continue to consider the next steps, including additional postponement, and will continue to seek stakeholder input. Additionally, the USDA announced that Dr. Emily Robertson will lead USDA’s Horse Protection program for the 2025 season.

US Equestrian continues to monitor the situation and will provide further updates as they become available. If you have specific questions about the HPA, please contact USDA HPA staff at [email protected]. If your questions are not being adequately addressed, please email USEF at [email protected] and we will do our best to assist you.