USA Endurance Secures Individual Podium Finish in Junior/Young Rider Championship at 2025 FEI Endurance Pan American Championships

Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil - The U.S. Endurance Team successfully finished three horse-and-athlete combinations through the 120km ride at the 2025 FEI Endurance Pan American Championship hosted at Haras Albar, in Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil. The U.S. Endurance Team was led by Team Chef d’Equipe Lisanne Dorion and supported by Team Veterinarian Dr. Olivia Rudolphi, and Team Leader Nicole Zerbee.

©Nicole Zerbee/US Equestrian

“Across varying terrain and excellent conditions, the U.S. athletes performed in line with expectations,” said Lisanne Dorian, USA Endurance Chef d'Equipe.

Avery Betz-Conway (Kingsland, Ga.) finished as the highest placed U.S. combination individually, taking third overall in the Young Rider Championships with her mount Zendaya Rach, a 2015 Arabian mare owned by Rach Stud Agropecuaria. The pair earned the first medal for U.S. Endurance at a Pan American or World Championship since 2011.

The 120km championship trail consisted of four loops, ranging from 20km to 36.5km, featuring undulating terrain across the Brazilian country, designed to challenge both the endurance, stamina, and horsemanship of the competing horse-and-athlete combinations. At the conclusion of each loop, the horses were inspected and checked by the official competition veterinarians to ensure peak physical condition before returning to the rest of the trail.

“Zendaya Rach knew her job all day long and performed like a true professional,” said Betz-Conway. “We have been training together for the last two months and she gave me 200% every step of the way. I’m so grateful for her and the huge support system we had around us. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Heather Davis (The Plains, Va.) and HM Kaiser Tesla, a 2016 Anglo-Arabian gelding owned by Haras Paso Manzanero, finished inside the top ten individually in the Senior Championship, taking ninth place overall, marking their first top ten finish at the championship level. Thomas Rajala (Hillsborough, N.C.) and Valente Heb, a 2009 Arabian gelding owned by Fernando De Mello Mattos Haaland, finished eleventh overall.

