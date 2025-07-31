U.S. Vaulting Team Finishes 2025 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Juniors and Young Vaulters with Several Top Ten Finishes

Stadl Paura, Austria - The U.S. Vaulting Team traveled to Austria this past week to compete at the 2025 FEI World Championships for Juniors and Young Vaulters across five divisions. Over five days of top international competition, 19 vaulters entered the ring, representing the U.S., under the leadership of Chef d’Equipe Emma Garrod, Assistant Chef d’Equipe Lisa Zielenske, and Team Leader Michelle McQueen.

In the Individual Junior Female division, athletes were tested in compulsory and freestyle tests. Emi Yang (Los Altos Hills, Calif.) delivered a standout first round performance in her compulsory test, earning seventh place with a score of 7.845. She built on her momentum in her freestyle test to finish sixth overall with an 8.159 aboard Havhojs Bello Nero, a 2009 Danish Warmblood gelding (Gerling x Pennsylvania), owned by DanJo Consult AB and lunged by Johnny Fiskbaek. Tarah Taylor (Visalia, Calif.) and Hannah Wildermuth (Pottsville, Penn.) both demonstrated growth in their international experience, notching their strongest performances in the compulsory tests.

The Young Vaulter Female division saw Kylynn Ghafouri (Murrieta, Calif.), Lilly Belinski (Las Vegas, Nev.), and Naomi Morgenthaler (Menlo Park, Calif.) represent the U.S. in the competitive category. Ghafouri made a memorable impression early on, earning praise for her efforts in the compulsory test vaulting aboard San Felice Z, a 2010 Zangersheide gelding (Stakkato's Highlight x Lady’s First), owned by RVV Equus e.V. lunged by Christina Ender. She followed her strong first round routine with a clean freestyle test in round two, securing her sixth position overall with an 8.195. Both Naomi Morgenthaler (Menlo Park, Calif.) and Lilly Belinski (Las Vegas, Nev.) produced solid performances and gained valuable championship exposure to continue building forward for the future.

In the Pas de Deux division, two U.S. pairs delivered dynamic performances showcasing both their musicality and skills. Matilda and Danica Rinard (Fort Lupton, Colo.) brought energy and flair to their routines set to “Footloose”, earning strong scores in both rounds. Vaulting on Lightning Jack 12, a 2007 Holsteiner gelding (Landos x Havanna VII) owned and lunged by Thordis Thormahlen, the duo finished fifth overall with a final score of 7.268. Miriam Griffiths (Elk Ridge, Utah) and Mikell Stoddard (Eagle Mountain, Utah) showed their talents in their freestyle tests, bringing to life the well-loved characters from ‘Alice in Wonderland’. The duo performed on Dorian, a 2003 Baden-Württemberg gelding (Denaro x Pagena) owned and lunged by Claudia Petersohn and bringing together two freestyle tests to finish in sixth place score of 7.232.

The Individual Junior Male division featured three U.S. athletes in Joshua Kinsey (Benton, Penn.), Larry Markegard (Half Moon Bay, Calif.), and Ross Walker (Saratoga Springs, Utah). Walker led the way with a performance, earning a top ten finish overall aboard Forte 4, a 2016 Oldenburg gelding (Fuerstenball Old x Lea Lou) owned by Christina Hubert and lunged by Benita Julia Golze.

The highlight of the championship for the U.S. was the Junior Squad performance by the Oak Hills Squad (Utah). The squad was comprised of Clancee Christianson (Salem, Utah), Everlie Durfey (Salem, Utah), Devyn Glover (Orem, Utah), Gracie Griffiths (Elk Ridge, Utah), Lizzie Martineau (Saratoga Springs, Utah), Mikell Stoddard (Eagle Mountain, Utah), Amber Terry (Spanish Fork, Utah), and Ross Walker (Saratoga Springs, Utah). They delivered a polished first round routine, scoring a 7.172, and returned in round two and improved their overall standing to earn an 8.134 from the judging panel. Their combined score of 7.653 placed them fifth overall in the competition.

