U.S. Para Dressage Team Secures Third Consecutive Win of 2025 Season at TerraNova CPEDI3*

Lexington, Ky. - The U.S. Para Dressage Team concluded competition this weekend at the TerraNova CPEDI3* with a victory and each team combination consistently earning high marks in their respective grades. This win marks the team’s third consecutive triumph of the 2025 season. The team, led by U.S. Para Dressage Team Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline, was composed of Rebecca Hart and El Corona Texel, Fiona Howard and Diamond Dunes, Kate Shoemaker and Vianne, and Marie Vonderheyden and Fan Tastico H.

©Jessica Buehler Photo

“This was the first time our U.S. Para Dressage athletes have competed in the TerraNova CPEDI3*,” said Assouline. “It was truly a stunning facility with first class stabling and arenas. All the athletes entered had strong performances, with team athletes Howard, Vonderheyden, and Shoemaker exceeding expectations at this point in the season.”

Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Vianne, her own 2016 Hanoverian mare (Vitalis x Raureif), lead off team competition with a mistake-free performance in the FEI Para Grade IV Grand Prix A Test, scoring a 74.583%. The Paralympic combination of Howard (Boston, Mass.) and Diamond Dunes, a 2013 Hanoverian gelding (De L’or x Wibella) owned by Dressage Family LLC and Hof Kasselmann, produced a solid test in the FEI Para Grade II Grand Prix A Test, notching a 75.345%. Vonderheyden (Wellington, Fla.) and Fan Tastico H, a 2017 Oldenburg gelding (Fuerstenball x Weltmeyer) owned by Karin Flint, made their second appearance together this season, receiving a personal best score of 74.236% in the FEI Para Grade I Grand Prix A Test. Hart (Wellington, Fla.) piloted El Corona Texel, a 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Wynton x Urieta Texel) owned by Rowan O’Riley, to a 66.445% in the FEI Para Grade III Grand Prix A Test to finish the day.

The second day of competition began with Shoemaker and Vianne continuing their strong form, earning a 74.550% in the FEI Para Grade IV Grand Prix B Test. Hart and El Corona Texel received a 68.778% from the judging panel in the FEI Para Grade III Grand Prix B Test, while Vonderheyden and Fan Tastico H extended their streak of personal bests, scoring a 75.417% in the FEI Para Grade I Grand Prix B Test. The day closed with Howard and Diamond Dunes contributing another standout result, receiving a 75.222% in the FEI Para Grade II Grand Prix B Test.

Sunday marked the final day of competition and featured high scores across the freestyles. Vonderheyden and Fan Tastico H earned a 74.722% in the FEI Para Grade I Grand Prix Freestyle, improving on their previous result at the AGDF 3 CPEDI3*. Howard and Diamond Dunes delivered a well-executed test in the FEI Para Grade II Grand Prix Freestyle, receiving a 74.634%, with Hart and El Corona Texel achieving their weekend best score of 70.756% in the FEI Para Grade III Grand Prix Freestyle. Shoemaker and Vianne concluded their successful weekend with an impressive 81.208% in the FEI Para Grade IV Grand Prix Freestyle.

“A small group of our U.S. Para Dressage Team athletes will travel to Europe in hopes of competing in the Hagen CPEDI3*,” said Assouline. “Fiona, Kate, and Cynthia, will travel to compete, while Rebecca Hart is focusing on training this year and will travel to Europe to train with us this summer.”

Last week, US Equestrian offered a unique opportunity for para dressage coaches to participate in the USEF Para Dressage Coach Certificate Program from April 25-27, at the Wheatland Farm, a USEF Para Dressage Center of Excellence, in Purcellville, Va. The program covered the principals of para dressage coaching, including guided improvement processes and technical skill acquisition to continue fostering the growth of the sport in the U.S. More information on the USEF Para Dressage Coach Certificate Program can be found here.

The U.S. Para Dressage Team will next compete in the Hagen CPEDI3* hosted in Hagen, Germany, from June 5-8.

Results

