U.S. Para Dressage Team Finishes Second at Covalliero Dressage Days CPEDI3*

Kate Shoemaker and Vianne (©Dirk Ruechel)

Hagen, Germany - The U.S. Para Dressage Team started their European competition season with a podium finish at The Covalliero Dressage Days CPEDI3* hosted in Hagen, Germany, from June 5-8, 2025. The team consisted of Fiona Howard and Diamond Dunes, Cynthia Screnci and For Memory 4, and Kate Shoemaker aboard Vianne, and was led by Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline.



“Both Fiona and Kate have maintained their top form, proving they can sustain high percentages in the Grand Prix A and B, in the very competitive environment of Hagen,” said U.S. Para Dressage Team Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline. “Cynthia delivered remarkably well in her first European international with the relatively young horse For Memory 4. The icing on the cake was when Kate scored a personal best score of above 81% in the freestyle with Vianne. Needless to say, they all went home feeling good about the week.”



Howard (Boston, Mass.) and Diamond Dunes, a 2013 Hanoverian gelding (De L’or x Wibella) owned by Dressage Family LLC and Hof Kasselmann, began the team competition with a personal best of 77.931% in the FEI Para Grade II Grand Prix A Test. Screnci (Wellington, Fla.) and For Memory 4, her 2017 Hanoverian gelding (For Dance x Despania) earned a solid 71.624% in the FEI Para Grade V Grand Prix A Test. Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Vianne, her own 2016 Hanoverian mare (Vitalis x Raureif) concluded the day with a winning score of 76.435% in the FEI Para Grade IV Grand Prix A Test.



The second day of competition saw Shoemaker and Vianne first down the center line, scoring a 76.171% in the FEI Para Grade IV Grand Prix B Test. They were followed by Screnci and For Memory 4, who earned a 69.123% in the FEI Para Grade V Grand Prix B Test. Howard and Diamond Dunes, secured a win in the 77.056% in the FEI Para Grade II Grand Prix B Test and helped the team to earn a podium finish.



The final day of competition saw Shoemaker and Vianne produce an impressive and beautifully ridden test in the FEI Para Grade IV Grand Prix Freestyle, earning a personal best score of 81.725%. Screnci and For Memory 4 finished their third day with a 71.042% in the FEI Para Grade V Grand Prix Freestyle. The day concluded with Howard and Dunes earning a strong 75.967% in the FEI Para Grade II Grand Prix Freestyle.

Results

