U.S. Para Dressage Team Continues Winning Streak at Adequan® Global Dressage Festival 9 CPEDI3*

Lexington, Ky. - The U.S. Para Dressage Team continued its winning streak in 2025, securing a second team victory at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival 9 CPEDI3* this past weekend. The team, composed of Fiona Howard and Diamond Dunes, Hannah Kingsley and Sir Chipoli, Cynthia Screnci and For Memory 4, and Marie Vonderheyden and Fan Tastico H, delivered standout performances across all grades.

“Every single U.S. Para Dressage Team combination performed well and saw improvements throughout the competition,” said U.S. Para Dressage Team Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline. “We left behind great memories of good riding and happy horses.”

Howard (Boston, Mass.) and Diamond Dunes, a 2013 Hanoverian gelding owned by Dressage Family LLC and Hof Kasselmann, were a force to be reckoned with in Grade II competition. Following their dominant 2024 season – where they claimed three gold medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games – the pair exceeded expectations yet again. Howard set a new personal best in the FEI Para Grade II Grand Prix A Test, with a 77.299%, then followed up with an impressive 79.389% in the FEI Grade II Para Grand Prix B Test. They capped off their weekend with a commanding performance in the FEI Grade II Para Grand Prix Freestyle, earning 83.267%, breaking the current world record.

Kingsley (Wellington, Fla.) showcased her versatility, competing with both her team mount, Sir Chipoli, and individual horse, Eragon VF. She and Eragon VF delivered a strong ride in the FEI Grade III Para Grand Prix A Test, achieving a personal best of 68.667%. Meanwhile, Kingsley and Sir Chipoli, a 2007 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Volado Farms and Cynthia Screnci, made a successful team debut in Grade III, scoring 66.389% both the FEI Para Grade III Grand Prix A Test and FEI Para Grade III Grand Prix B Test.

A veteran in the para dressage arena, Screnci (Wellington, Fla.) once again proved her consistency in Grade V with 2017 Hanoverian gelding, For Memory 4. She and her own For Memory 4, produced strong performances, earning 70.256% in the FEI Para Grade V Grand Prix A Test and a 68.728% in the FEI Para Grade V Grand Prix B Test. The duo returned on the final day to deliver their best ride yet, clinching a personal best and victory in the FEI Para Grade V Grand Prix Freestyle with a score of 75.683%.

Vonderheyden (Wellington, Fla.) also saw an impressive three days of competition, debuting her partnership with Fan Tastico H, a 2017 Oldenburg gelding owned by Karin Flint, in Grade I. The pair impressed from the start, setting a personal best of 73.194% in the FEI Para Grade I Grand Prix A Test and following up with a 72.639% in the FEI Para Grade I Grand Prix B Test. On Sunday, they capped off their successful weekend with a 74.434% in the FEI Para Grade I Grand Prix Freestyle, further solidifying this team’s dominance.

With another commanding performance, the U.S. Para Dressage Team continues to build momentum on the road to future international competition, reinforcing their status as a top contender on the global stage. The next outing for the team will take place at the TerraNova CPEDI3* hosted from April 9-13, 2025, at TerraNova Equestrian Center in Myakka City, Fla.

