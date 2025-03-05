U.S. Para Dressage Team Chef d’Equipe and Technical Advisor Michel Assouline Renews Role Through 2028 and Leads First Para Dressage Symposium of Season

Wellington, Fla. - The U.S. Para Dressage Program hosted the first Para Dressage Symposium of the year in Wellington, Fla., offering feedback and access to judging for combinations within the program. The two-day symposium is a key development opportunity in the continued progression of the program for Chef d’Equipe and Technical Advisor, Michel Assouline, who has officially renewed his leadership role through the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

The symposium, which featured ride-a-test opportunities with Level 4 FEI judge, Sarah Leitch (GBR), allowed both newer and seasoned combinations to receive valuable insight and feedback from both Assouline and Leitch. Assouline and Leitch focused on each combination's way of going, outline and profile, and the suppleness and rhythm – each equally prevalent in the overall impression in international competition. Participants included Paralympians Rebecca Hart, Fiona Howard, and Kate Shoemaker, as well as team athletes, Eleanor Brimmer and Cynthia Screnci, and Marie Vonderheyden, who recently switched nationalities from France to the U.S.

"The standard of the horses I've seen so far has been very high, the riding very harmonious, and the horses are willing, forward, and quite happy to do their job,” said Leitch.

The U.S. Para Dressage Team will be in action later this weekend in the second CPEDI3* of the year in Wellington, Fla., with the goal of implementing the finishing touches for each combination named to the team.

“We are on route to excel as much as we can,” Assouline stated. “We are very positive we have the right horses and riders.”

©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

After a historic year for the program, Assouline has agreed to continue overseeing the program for the new quadrennial through the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games. The success of the program under Assouline’s tenure has produced tremendous results, but there is still work to be done according to Assouline.

“The plan for the next four years will be geared towards the target of the 2028 LA Paralympic Games,” said Assouline. “We are the current leading team in para dressage, so we must keep a high profile and commitment to excellence throughout. It will take careful, strategic, planning; we will do a combination of West Coast shows, training camps, and some European shows all of which I’m very much looking forward to.”

Keep up with US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Para Dressage Team by following USA Para Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. Use #USAParaDressage.

The USEF International High-Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.