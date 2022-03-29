U.S. Para Dressage Program Welcomes Lisa Hellmer as New Para Dressage Development Coach

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to welcome Lisa Hellmer as the new Para Dressage Development Coach as part of the U.S. Para Dressage Program. The U.S. Para Dressage Program and Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team have experienced tremendous success and growth over the past four years, and Hellmer will assist Chef d’Equipe and Technical Advisor Michel Assouline, and Discipline Director Laureen Johnson with further implementation of a development pathway and support of new programs for athletes, as well as liaising with the Para Dressage Centers of Excellence (COE) with COE Coordinator Laura Roberts.



“I am really excited to be working with up-and-coming para dressage athletes as the new Development Coach,” said Hellmer. “I hope to be another resource to riders and coaches working through the Para Dressage Program, helping them to navigate all the various aspects of the sport. I am thrilled for this opportunity to be part of U.S. Para Dressage."

Hellmer will work closely with Assouline, Johnson, and Roberts, while implementing a developing program that can assist and advise athletes on setting and monitoring key performance indicators and tracking competition target goals. Hellmer will also provide guidance and structure to COEs, including scheduling visits, coordinating targeted symposiums and educational opportunities, while also supporting training and coaching at COEs. Hellmer will also conduct observation sessions with athletes and their home coaches, and review progress of new athlete-and-horse combinations.



Running her own business, LCH Equestrian out of Ocala, Fla., Hellmer is an accomplished equestrian, having earned her USDF bronze and silver medals. She is a Silver USEF Para Dressage Coach and a USPC Traditional B graduate from Old North Bride Pony Club in Massachusetts. Following her graduation from Johnson & Wales with a degree in Equine Business Management and a Riding Bachelor’s degree, Hellmer went on to work at the Hanoverian Verband in Verden, Germany, where she learned about starting and training young horses and preparing them for approval inspections. She has worked with many top trainers from around the world, and regularly hosts clinics and educational opportunities at her farm in Ocala, to provide further support to athletes in her training program.



Hellmer will begin in her new position this month and will be an integral part of the continued growth of the U.S. Para Dressage Program as the team looks ahead to the 2022 FEI Para Dressage World Championships in August, and beyond.



