U.S. Jumping Teams Finish Successful Week at 2024 FEI Nations Cup Youth Jumping Final with the U.S. Junior Jumping Team Taking First Overall and the U.S. Young Rider Jumping Team Finishing Fifth

Lier, Belgium – The U.S. Young Rider and Junior Jumping Teams completed their final day of competition at the FEI Nations Cup Youth Jumping Final after both teams earned qualifying spots via two separate qualifiers earlier in the week to contest Sunday’s final event. The U.S. Junior Jumping Team impressed all week with strong performances across each of the qualifying classes, taking the coveted top honors on the final day on a total of zero faults. The U.S. Young Rider Jumping Team earned fifth overall finishing on 12 faults. Both teams were led by Chef d’Equipe Anne Kursinski and Team Leader Erin Keating.



“I’m so excited about the future of our sport. When you work with these younger athletes, the first timers, it is such an awakening for them. It sounds corny, but it really is life changing,” said Kursinski. “By the end, when it’s all over, they’re much more aware of their own potential and to see that and add in the understanding and experience of their support teams, trainers, and parents, it really gives an idea to what the top level of this sport feels like. They really are star struck when they first start because you realize you’re the only Americans and this is a big deal, and once they settle in and get into the week, you really start to see the talent and drive come through. They’re dealing with pressure when it really counts. It’s a huge steppingstone experience for our program.”

The U.S. Jumping Junior Team featured four up-and-coming combinations who rode with confidence and poise all week, moving up from seventh in their first qualifying class to ultimately ending the week atop the podium with a victory in the final. The team finished on an unbeatable score of zero faults, securing their win in the prestigious final. Sweden finished in second on four faults, while the Czech Republic finished in third on eight faults.



Clara Propp (New York, N.Y.) and Cocolina, a 2011 Oldenburg mare (Conthargos x Papillon Rouge) owned by Marigold Sporthorses LLC, and cared for by Reina Chevalier, were the trailblazers for the team and produced an efficient clear round for a positive start for the team. Alexa Elle Lignelli (New York, N.Y.) and Helium, a 2103 Belgian Sport Horse gelding (Coeur de Cachas DS x Zuenftiger) owned by Skyline Sport Horses LLC and cared for by Alma Smedberg, alongside anchor combination of Elise Stephens (Whitefish Bay, Wisc.) and O’Mega H & DB, a 2014 Belgian Warmblood mare (Kannan x For Pleasure) owned by Rendezvous Farm and cared for by Wellington de Oliveira, contributed impressive clear rounds in the final. Avery Griffin (Austin, Texas) and Bodega Semilly, a 2011 Selle Français mare (Quaprice Boimargot Quincy x Apache d’Adriers) owned by PBC Equine Investments LLC and cared for by Maya Frati, finished the final with just two down for eight faults.



“It was an amazing event. It was put on well and being there with the whole U.S. team and being a part of the program with Anne [Kursinski] is very motivating. Learning how to ride under pressure and riding for a team is a huge part of moving to the next step. All of us contributed to our team result and everyone put in a clear at least one of the days, which showed it was really a team effort,” said Elise Stephens. “The pathway we have in the U.S. makes it feel more comfortable to compete in a format and atmosphere like this. With national championships like USEF Junior Jumper National Championships and Prix de States and NAYC, it’s incredibly helpful to already have experiences like that which really build towards a final like this.”



With intense technicality in the courses designed throughout the week, the U.S. Young Rider Jumping Team, which was one of the youngest Young Rider teams by combined age in the entire field and faced another tough track set by Henk Linders (NED), set to the maximum 1.45m specifications.



Mia Bagnato (Fishkill, N.Y.) and Ballyoskill Big Bucks, a 2013 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Royal Concorde x Lux Z) owned by Elan Farm cared for by Grace Brown, led off the team as the first combination out for the team. Laurel Walker (Copper Canyon, Texas) and her own Armani, a 2010 KWPN gelding (Namelus R x Lester) cared for by Emma Price, produced a score of just four faults in the second rotation, putting the team on a potential of twelve faults. Hunter Champey (Far Hills, N.J.) and High Hopes SFN, a 2012 KWPN gelding (Numero Uno x Lupicor) owned by MDHT Equestrian, LLC, and cared for by Kerstin Mutter, pushed the team forward in the standings after crossing through the finish with a beautiful clear round. Stephanie Garrett (New York, N.Y.) and Darius de Kezeg Z, a 2011 Zangersheide gelding (Darco x Heartbreaker) owned by Postage Stamp Farm, LLC, and cared for by Sami Nutini, rode to twelve faults, which served as the team’s drop score, with the team securing their finish in the final on a total of 12 faults.



The first qualifying competition of the week for both teams saw the U.S. Junior Jumping Team finish in seventh overall, with Griffin aboard Bodega Semilly and Elise Stephens and O’ Mega H & DB producing clear rounds for the team to secure the team’s final total of four faults in the opening qualifying competition. The U.S. Young Rider Team took second overall in their first qualifier, with all four combinations leaving the rails up to notch four consecutive clear rounds for the team and a combined total of zero faults.



In the second qualifier for both teams, the U.S. Junior Jumping Team kept their positive momentum and improved their team scores, earning second place on a final team total of one fault to definitively punch their ticket to the final on Sunday. Propp and Cocolina crossed the timers in 68.68 seconds for just a single time fault, while Griffin and Lignelli both produced clear rounds. Stephens and O’ Mega H & DB added four faults, which ultimately served as the drop score for the team.



The U.S. Young Rider Jumping Team earned their ticket into the Final, with Champey and High Hopes SFN marking the only clear round for the team in the second qualifier, with the pair crossing through the timers in 68.89 seconds. The team finished on a total of fifteen faults for eighth place, which just nudged them into the final on Sunday. Walker and Armani helped the team secure their berth to the final, producing a strong round for the team with just four faults.



