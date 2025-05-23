U.S. Jumping Team Victorious in Jumping Nations of Cup of Rome CSIO5*

Rome, Italy – The U.S. Jumping Team finished with an impressive finish to top the podium in the Jumping Nations Cup of Rome CSIO5* hosted at the Piazza di Siena in the heart of Itay’s capital city. The team finished on a two-round total of four faults, notching their first victory as a team at the event since 2009, and marking their sixth win in program history at the venue. France finished in second place on eight total faults, with the home nation of Italy finishing in third on a final total of 20 faults.

The U.S. Jumping Team (from left to right: McLain Ward, Laura Kraut, Lillie Keenan, Chef d'Equipe Robert Ridland and Karl Cook) celebrate winning the Jumping Nations of Rome CSIO5* (©LC Ruas Fotografia)

“We sent a strong team here, but three of the four of the riders have actually never ridden their horses in a 5* Nations Cup before. Karl was the only one of the four who has jumped a Nations Cup at this level. It was a really nice step up for the three of them and you never know what’s going to happen,” said Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland. “The two double clears from Lillie and McLain were needed, and we were ready for a jump-off, but it was McLain sealing the deal with the double clear that really made the day even more special. This is such an iconic show and venue, going all the way back to the 1960 Olympics, so winning a historic Nations Cup is something that jumps it up to a different level. There’s so much tradition and you can feel it.”



Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Bisquetta were the first combination out for the team in their debut Nations Cup of the European season this year. The pair were gritty and determined in their first tour of the tough track set on the beautifully manicured grass within the Villa Borghese. An energized crowd filled the theatre-like seating with Uliano Vezzani (ITA) leading the course design for the class, which highlighted the culture and history of the iconic location. The pair were quick, adding just four faults to their score to start the competition.



“This is the first time Kick On [Ken] has ever jumped a Nations Cup and this was another big ask of him for his team debut to be a 5* Nations Cup, but just like every other time I’ve asked, he just continues to rise to these occasions,” said Keenan. “My plan was to give him a strong experience and not really get in his way, and I think we managed to do that. He’s one of those horses that you can tell just really, absolutely loves his job and gets it.”



“It’s been some time since I’ve jumped a Nations Cup other than on Argan [de Beliard] and you always have to look to the future, but also make the most of the present, and be confident in building a string of horses to build to the future, while taking the time to learn from these opportunities,” added Keenan. “It felt like a real family and team win today riding alongside with my coach McLain [Ward], who also jumped a double clear in his first Nations Cup with Imperial. It’s something special when you find success and the people supporting you are a part of that success in their way too.”



With the U.S. team drawing first in the team order, Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.) and Kick On, returned as the first pair of the second rotation of combinations representing the ten participating countries. In their debut together in team competition for the U.S. Jumping Team, Keenan and Kick On delivered in the first round, producing the first clear effort of the day for the U.S. with a proud Keenan and Kick On finishing through the timers.



Karl Cook (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.) and Caracole de la Roque, the winners of last year’s Rolex Grand Prix in Rome, looked on form once again on the field, notching a strong, quick finish in 69.05 seconds. A single rail at the A element of the final double combination fell from the cups to add four to their first-round score.



Aboard the newest mount in his string, the impressive Imperial HBF, Ward (Brewster, N.Y.) solidified their role as anchor for the team, producing a needed clear round to keep the team in top contention after round one. The pair looked confident and comfortable in their first Nations Cup round together, securing the team’s berth as the last to return in the second and final round.



With just four faults and holding the top spot on the leaderboard, pressure mounted to keep the team’s grasp on the win. Bisquetta, a 2014 Zangersheide mare (Bisquet Balou C x Takashi van Berkenbroek) owned by Cherry Knoll Farm and cared for by Margo Thomas, and Kraut were efficient again with their navigation of the track, just dropping the careful plank at fence nine to finish with four faults for the team’s first score of round two.



Building on their stellar spring campaign, Keenan and Kick On, a 2014 European Sport Horse stallion (Warrior x Caretino Glory) owned by Chansonette Farm LLC and cared for by Cory Tual, once again proved the potential of their growing partnership, producing a second clear round for the team. The impressive feat marked them as only one of five combinations to jump two clear rounds in the Nations Cup competition.



In their return in the second round, Caracole de la Roque, a 2014 Selle Français mare (Zandor x Kannan) owned by Signe Ostby and cared for by Tessa Falanga, displayed her prowess and excitement for the task at hand, with Cook managing her enthusiasm from the irons. The pair improved from their first-round score, securing the team’s second zero-fault score to keep them hotly in contention at the top of the podium.



With France’s final combination of Kevin Staut and Visconti du Telman, adding eight faults to their score, a clear from Ward and Imperial HBF, a 2013 KWPN gelding (Glasgow v/h Merelsnest x Original VDL) owned by Michael Smith and cared for by Virginie Casterman, would ultimately secure the team’s victory. The pair delivered an exceptional clear round inside the time to keep the U.S. on a total of just four faults, to mark the first team win of their budding partnership together.



The €500,000 Rolex Grand Prix of Rome CSIO5* will take place on Sunday, May 25, beginning with the first round at 12:30 p.m. GMT+2/10:30 a.m./ET.



