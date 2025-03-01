U.S. Jumping Team Takes Victory on Home Soil in FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4*

Lexington, Ky. – The U.S Jumping Team finished celebrating atop the podium at the first team event in the U.S. this season, completing the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4* on a team total of five faults for the win. The Irish took second on a two-round total of 12 faults, followed by the Belgium in third on 17. The team earned the program’s tenth victory in the Wellington edition of the Nations Cup for the U.S. and was led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Lizzy Chesson.

“It’s very rare the anchor rider on any team gets to sit out the second round. It’s even more rare for us and we were able to do that for Laura tonight,” said Ridland. “We obviously put together a team we thought would be very competitive here, but this Nations Cup, in particular, is an opportunity for athletes and/or horses coming up who need this level of experience in a competitive team environment. Tonight, we had three of our younger riders, and Laura with a younger horse, which was what we intentionally set out to do and it worked out. There was really great riding out there tonight.”



Natalie Dean (Wellington, Fla.) led the team as the pathfinder with her seasoned mount Acota M, as the team drew third in the class order of nine total international teams. Dean and Acota M were confident and precise in their first round, showcasing the jumpability of the track designed by Nicholas Granat (USA) and Steve Stephens (USA), and notched the first clear round of the evening. The duo was a fast clear, crossing through the timers in 65.46 seconds.



In her senior team debut for the U.S. Jumping Team, Carly Anthony (Wellington, Fla.) and Heavenly W impressed and delivered. The duo showcased accuracy and poise in their trip around the course, which proved to be challenging for combinations, with rails dropping around the track, particularly at the triple combination.



Charlotte Jacobs (Wellington, Fla.) and the powerful Playboy JT Z, showed the immense potential of their partnership, securing the third consecutive clear round for the team and ensuring the U.S. moved into the second round on zero faults. The duo, who have continued to notch consistent international finishes this season, proved they’re up to task in producing quality rounds for the team.



In her ninetieth Nations Cup appearance for the U.S. Jumping Team, Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Tres Bien Z rode as the anchors of the team, though with three clear rounds preceding them, their round would not impact the team’s position heading into the second round. The pair had a miscommunication at the one-stride combination after the water, but regrouped and reapproached, gaining valuable experience in their first team competition together as a partnership.



“This was incredible. From the beginning, when Robert told me who the team was, I was really pumped. These are three amazing riders who have been on fire now, not just recently, but working for years to get here. The way they rode the first round was textbook and just so impressive,” said Kraut. “To come back the second round and do the same - I’m grateful to them for being the great riders and tough competitors they are and that they let my horse have the night off. I’m really proud of each of them.”



Dean and Acota M, 2013 Oldenburg mare (Toulon x Quattro 7) owned by Marigold Sport Horses LLC, and cared for by Theo Simpson, were again the tone setters for the second round. The U.S. came back last in the team order after finishing as the highest placed team at the conclusion of round one. Dean and Acota were quick in their trip around the course, dropping just a single rail for team’s first four faults of the evening.



A determined Anthony guided Heavenly W, a 2012 KWPN gelding (Calvaro F.C. x Quidam de Revel) owned by Portfolio Horses LLC, and cared for by Pauline Holmer, to another clear round for the team. The duo secured the only double clear effort of the night for the team. Anthony, who lost a stirrup at the oxer at fence eight, rode the course with grit, finishing through the timers and giving all the credit to her mount, Heavenly W.



Jacob’s talented mount Playboy JT Z, a 2015 Zangersheide gelding (Presley Boy x Plot Blue) owned by North Star, and cared for by Denisa Kiss, was superb again under the lights, taking in the atmosphere in stride and stepping right up to the plate. The pair were nearly foot-perfect in their navigation of the track, finishing a hair over the time allowed of 69 seconds to add just a single time fault.



With Dean, Anthony, and Jacobs all producing rounds solidifying the win for the team, Kraut was not required to jump the second round with Tres Bien Z, a 2015 Zangersheide gelding (Toulon x Nabab de Reve) owned by St. Bride's Farm, and cared for by Alex Tyler-Morris.



The next outing for the U.S. Jumping team will be the Longines League of Nations CSIO5* in Ocala, Fla., from March 18-23, 2025.



