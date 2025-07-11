U.S. Jumping Team Takes Second in Agria Jumping Nations Cup Falsterbo CSIO5*

Falsterbo, Sweden – The U.S. Jumping Team earned a second-place podium finish in the Agria Jumping Nations Cup Falsterbo CSIO5*, finishing just behind the host nation of Sweden. The team completed the day on a two-round total of eight faults, with Sweden taking the win on four faults, and Ireland earning third place on eight faults, but with a slower time than the U.S. The team was led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Lizzy Chesson.



“Karl and Spencer were brilliant today, both finishing with two clear rounds for the team. They rode pretty much perfect rounds, and their horses jumped super well,” said Ridland. “We’re able to provide a lot of opportunities this year and we’re on a roll right now. We always aim for the podium and have been very consistent recently.”

©HelenCruden

Spencer Smith (Wellington, Fla.) aboard Keeneland, a 2013 Zangersheide (Carmena Z x Azura Fomia), gelding owned by Ashland Farms, and cared for by Cheyenne Djunaidi, and Karl Cook (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.) and Caracole de la Roque and both produced clear efforts in both rounds for the team, marking two of the six double clears in the class. Cook and Caracole de la Roque, a 2012 Selle Français mare (Zandor Z x Pocahontas d’Amaury) owned by Signe Ostby, and cared for by Tessa Falanga, also notched the fastest clear round of the class, crossing through the timers in 70.44 seconds in the first round.



McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.) and High Star Hero, a 2013 Belgian Sport Horse gelding (Zazu x Darco) owned by Michael & Wendy Smith, and cared for by Virginie Casterman, served as anchors for the team, finishing with four faults in the first and second rounds. Carly Anthony (Wellington, Fla.) and Heavenly W, a 2012 KWPN gelding (Calvaro F.C. x Quidam de Revel) owned by Portfolio Horses LLC, and cared for by Sanne Nordvall, added four faults in round one and eight faults in the second round.



Competition will continue through the weekend, concluding with the Rolex Grand Prix of Falsterbo CSIO5* on Sunday, July 13, beginning at 2:00 p.m. GMT+2/8:00 a.m. ET.



Results



