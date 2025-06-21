U.S. Jumping Team Finishes in Fifth Place in the Longines League of Nations™ Rotterdam CSIO5*-LLN

Laura Kraut and Bisquetta (©Helen Cruden)

Rotterdam, Netherlands – The U.S. Jumping Team finished fifth in the third leg of the Longines League of Nations™ at CHIO Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The home nation took home the win on ten total faults, with France finishing in second with 13 faults, and Great Britain in third on 16 faults.



Round one was led off by Karl Cook (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.), serving as pathfinder for the team, aboard Caracole de la Roque, a 2014 Selle Français mare (Zandor x Kannan) owned by Signe Ostby and cared for by Tessa Falanga. The pair finished with eight faults in round one. Alessandra Volpi (Woodside, Calif.) followed aboard Gipsy Love, a 2014 Silesian Warmblood mare (Guidam Sohn x L’Espirit) owned by Cedar Fox Farm cared for by Yuliya Pachtsennaya. After competing on the European CSIO3* Tour earlier this summer, the pair rose to the occasion, producing a focused, clear round.



Third in the team rotation were Aaron Vale (Williston, Fla.) and Carissimo 25, a 2013 Holsteiner gelding (Cascadello x Clinton) owned by The Carissimo Group and cared for by Nicky Cook. The duo delivered a solid effort, with just one rail down following the water jump, and added three time faults, bringing their total to seven faults.



Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Bisquetta, a 2014 Zangersheide mare (Bisquet Balou C x Takashi van Berkenbroek) owned by Cherry Knoll Farm and cared for by Margo Thomas, anchored the team. The combination looked confident throughout the course, with a single rail falling to add four to their score. Their effort brought the team score to 11 faults after round one, keeping the United States in a competitive position heading into round two.



Volpi and Gipsy Love were the first U.S. pair back in the second round and crossed through the timers with two rails down on course to finish with eight faults. Next up was Vale and Carissimo 25, who produced a strong clear effort for the team.



The anchors, Kraut and Bisquetta, finished team’s day on a high note, executing a clear round to keep the U.S. on eight faults in the second round. The team finished with a combined score of 19 across both rounds.



Following Rotterdam, the U.S. is now tied for fourth place with Belgium in the overall Longines League of Nations™ series standings with 200 points after the third of four legs. The next stop will take place in St. Tropez, France, from September 17-21, where the top teams will vie for qualification to the Longines League of Nations™ Final in Barcelona, Spain on October 2-5.



Results



The USEF International High-Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.