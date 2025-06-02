U.S. Jumping Team Finishes Fourth in 2025 Jumping Nations Cup Langley CSIO4*

Elisa Broz and Consult Picabello Z at the 2025 Jumping Nations Cup Langley CSIO4* (©Kim Gaudry Photography)

Langley, British Columbia – The U.S. Jumping Team delivered a determined performance at the 2025 Jumping Nations Cup Langley CSIO4*, hosted at Thunderbird Show Park, finishing in fourth on a score of 20 faults with the international field including teams from the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Ireland. The U.S. Jumping Team finished the competition with one of just two double clear rounds and several promising performances from young combinations. The competition featured two rounds on Thunderbird’s expansive grass field, with athletes and horses navigating a technical track designed by course designer Peter Holmes (CAN).

“What really stood out today was our comeback in the second round,” said Chef d’Équipe Robert Ridland. “After a tough start, the team rallied and delivered exactly what we needed to stay competitive through to the end. Elisa’s double clear in her Nations Cup debut—on the youngest horse in the entire competition—was a huge highlight, and McKayla’s clear round under pressure to anchor the team was equally impressive. We came here with the youngest team in terms of both riders and horses, and they held their own against veteran teams which included multiple Olympians. This was a valuable learning day and performances like these are what build the future. They will all come back stronger because of it.”

Shawn Casady (Harriman, Tenn.) and Garfield, a 2011 KWPN gelding (Chellthago Z x Torinde-L) owned by Ann Russo and cared for by Fernando Esparza, took the role of pathfinders for the U.S. team. The pair added eight faults in their first-round effort, including a rail at the last element of a tricky triple combination.

Making her senior team debut, Elisa Broz (Freedom, Calif.) and Consult Picobello Z, a 2015 Zangersheide gelding (Cicero Z Van Paemel x Piccobello Wioma) owned by Hildago, LLC and cared for by Laura Baulleret, impressed with a careful and confident clear round. As the youngest horse in the competition, piloted by one of the youngest athletes in the field, Consult Picobello Z and Broz maintained consistent rhythm and focus throughout the course.

Bliss Heers (Las Vegas, N.V.) and Quality Star Z, a 2013 Zangersheide gelding (Quality Time x Catalina van het Schaerbroek) owned by Bridgeside Farms, LLC cared for by Oscar Guarnero, incurred eight faults in their round, marking their first start in team competition together for the U.S. Their score included a rail at the single careful plank leading into the double combination, a part of the track which proved influential for many combinations.

McKayla Langmeier (East Granby, Conn.) and Mimosa vd Rollebeek, a 2012 Belgian Warmblood mare (Castelino vd Halle x Farinta Van’t Hersveld) owned by Rafferty Farm, LLC and cared for by Beth McGranahan, went last in the U.S. rotation. Also making their Nations Cup debut, the duo produced a strong first round but added eight faults at the end of the course to put the team on a total of 16 faults looking to the second round.

Casady and Garfield led off the second round once again, adding another eight faults to their effort around the track in round two. Broz and Consult Picobello Z returned to the ring and repeated their earlier impressive navigation of the course, earning a second clear round and making them only one of two combinations to produce double-clear rounds during the competition.

Heers and Quality Star Z followed with an improved round in their return to the track, picking up just four faults after Quality Star Z kicked out behind at the final element of the triple combination, lightly brushing the rail. Langmeier and Mimosa vd Rollebeek returned as anchors and delivered a clutch clear round to ensure the team would finish with a final score of four faults in the second round and twenty faults overall.

Ultimately, it was Ireland who secured the win, claiming their third title at the Jumping Nations Cup Langley CSIO4* on a total of eight faults. Canada earned second place with consistent rounds on home soil and a total of 12 faults, and Mexico finished third on 12 faults.



Results



