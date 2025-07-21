U.S. Jumping Team Finishes Fantastic Week in Canada with Wins in FEI Jumping Nations Cup Caledon CSIO3* and Grand Prix of Caledon

Caledon, Ontario, Canada – The U.S. Jumping Team finished an excellent week of competition in at the Caledon Equestrian Park, in Caledon, ON, Canada, earning a victory in the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Caledon CSIO3* and securing an individual win in the $90,000 Grand Prix of Caledon CSIO3* with Marilyn Little and La Contessa stealing the show. The team was led by Chef d’Equipe Anne Kursinski and Team Leader Erin Keating throughout the week.



“We had a very memorable week in Caledon and our CSIO3* athletes came together to create a remarkable team atmosphere. They were focused under pressure and rode like pros. In the Nations Cup, both the Canadian and Irish teams had strong experienced riders. Our team fought for it after the first round and were just unbeatable. The team camaraderie with the riders, grooms, and trainers back at the stable and up at the ring was awesome and very genuine,” said Kursinski.

©KimGaudry

The team started strong right off the bat, jumping to a win in the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Caledon CSIO3* on Thursday, July 17, finishing with a two-round team total of just one fault. Canada finished in second place, with Ireland taking third.



Both Sloane Coles (The Plains, Va.) and Ninja JW van de Moerhoeve, a 2013 Belgian Warmblood mare (Elvis Ter Putte x Kashmir van Schuttershof) owned by The Ninja Group, and cared for by Stephanie Koerner, and Marilyn Little (West Palm Beach, Fla.) aboard La Contessa, produced two fault-free rounds for the team, marking a successful start for both horses in their Nations Cup debuts.



Elena Haas (Oakland, Calif.) and Claude, a 2012 Westphalian gelding (Captain Jack 44 x Cefalo) owned by Elena Haas and cared for by Rachel Mikoff, added just a single time fault in the first round and jumped a beautiful, quick clear in round two. Alexandra Worthington (Wellington, Fla.) and De L’Oiseliere, a 2013 Selle Français gelding (Kapitol d’Argonne x Oberon du Moulin) owned by Turn a Blind Eye LLC, and cared for by Kate McKeown, finished a strong second round, adding just a single rail to successfully mark their first occasion representing the United States in team competition.



“I’m so thankful to have an impressive CSIO3* Nations Cup like Caledon for our team here in North America. It is extremely valuable to help develop our younger athletes and horses to jump the format of two round team competitions,” added Kursinski. “The experience of feeling the pressure and excitement of representing your country in international competition is a necessary building block looking towards the future, and these CSIO3* competitions are critical in preparing for senior CSIO5* and championship teams as we look ahead.”



In the Grand Prix on Saturday evening, Marilyn Little and La Contessa, a 2015 Mecklenberg mare (License x Cornet’s Prinz) owned by Marilyn Little LLC, and cared for by Raven Alfieri, impressed again, with the pair notching a fast clear in the first round to secure their spot in the jump-off. The duo finished with the quickest round across the fast track in round two, stopping the timers in 47.05 seconds to earn their second podium-topping performance of the week for the red, white, and blue.



Tanner Korotkin (Wellington, Fla.) and Kinmar Quality Hero, a 2013 Irish Sport Horse gelding (Obos Quality x Moujik de Sohan) owned by Sandalwood Farms, and cared for by Hadden Frost, who jumped as the fifth combination selected to the team, earned fifth place in the class, while Worthington and De L’Oiseliere finished in sixth.



Results



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Jumping Team by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram, and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. Use #USAJumping.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.