US Equestrian and W.F. Young Announce Continued Partnership; UltraShield Continues as the Official Fly Control Product of USEF

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the continued partnership with W.F. Young and Absorbine®, makers of UltraShield®.

UltraShield is the Official Fly Control Product of USEF and features a range of insect repellents and fly masks to help horse owners to keep their horses comfortable and protected during fly season. US Equestrian members receive a 10% discount on UltraShield orders through Absorbine.com thanks to an exclusive MemberPerk.

“Absorbine is proud to have UltraShield once again designated as the Official Fly Control Product of US Equestrian,” said Amy Cairy, Vice President of Marketing for W.F. Young. “US Equestrian is at the forefront of growing equestrian sport, and this is a critical goal that we share. There are natural synergies between our organizations as we both pursue quality and excellence in service to the equine community. We look forward to continuing the work we’ve done with the amazing team at US Equestrian and finding new ways to bring value to the members with our UltraShield line of fly control products.”

“Absorbine and UltraShield are trusted names in the equine industry, and we’re pleased to continue our partnership with them,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “Insect control is at the front of our members’ minds at this time of year, and we invite them to take advantage of our MemberPerks discount on UltraShield products.”

About W.F. Young

Founded in 1892 by Wilbur Fenelon Young and his wife, Mary Ida, W.F. Young, Inc. has manufactured and distributed high-quality and trusted animal health and wellness products for over 130 years. The company is recognized as a worldwide leader in innovative, specialized animal health care brands – including Absorbine® Veterinary Liniment, UltraShield® fly control, ShowSheen® grooming products, Leather Therapy® leather care, Hooflex® hoof care, as well as Absorbine® and The Missing Link® nutritional supplements – that improve wellness and enhance the quality and enjoyment of life for people and their animals. For more information, please visit www.wfyoung.com.