US Equestrian Welcomes Roeckl Sports as Official Sponsor and Official Riding Glove

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce Roeckl Sports as an Official Sponsor of the organization and the Official Riding Glove of US Equestrian beginning with the 2022 season.

Roeckl Sports has been a family-run business for six generations. Based in Munich, Germany, the company has crafted premium gloves for more than 175 years and specializes in premium gloves designed for athletic performance.

“We are pleased to support the US Equestrian Federation as the official supplier for equestrian gloves and to deliver a small contribution to the success of the riders,” said Christian Roeckl, Managing Director of Roeckl Sports.

“We’re so pleased to launch our partnership with Roeckl Sports,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “As the new Official Riding Glove of US Equestrian, we look forward to introducing our members to Roeckl’s quality products and partnering with them to continue to advance equestrian sports in the U.S.”

About Roeckl Sports

“Being innovative by tradition. Preserving what is tried and tested. Improving what is good!”

Roeckl’s guiding principle, originally conceived in 1839, still stands true today. This strong passion for gloves remains the company’s driving force to this very day. And focusing on one product pays off. As a specialist glove manufacturer, Roeckl is synonymous with tried and tested functionality and tangible wear comfort. Premium materials, a top-quality fit, and meticulous workmanship make all the difference. This cannot be achieved by science alone; it requires experience. And that is precisely where Roeckl can pride itself on over 175 years of expertise in the art of glove tailoring. This family-run business, based in Munich, is now in its sixth generation. Roeckl Sports gloves are sold in more than 60 countries. The product portfolio comprises gloves for cycling, running, and equestrian sports, as well as cross-country skiing, downhill skiing, and outdoor activities. www.roeckl.de