US Equestrian Welcomes Great American Insurance Group as the Official Equine Insurance Sponsor of the US Equestrian Open

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to welcome Great American Insurance Group as the Official Equine Insurance Sponsor of the US Equestrian Open Series.

The US Equestrian Open is an exciting new competition series that launched in late 2024, showcasing the three Olympic equestrian disciplines: dressage, eventing, and jumping. Designed to elevate the sport’s visibility, engagement, and fan experience, the series will bring together elite athletes and top horses to compete for the discipline titles of US Equestrian Open Champion.

With more than $1 million in prize money and extensive media coverage from USEF Network and ESPN, the US Equestrian Open promises thrilling competition and unparalleled exposure for the sport. This premier series aims to set a new standard in equestrian sport, delivering world-class competition and captivating audiences across the globe.

2025 US Equestrian Open Finals Schedule:

Jumping Final: March 25-30 at the WEF Rolex Finale Week in Wellington, Fla.

Eventing Final: October 9-12 at the Morven Park CCI4*-L in Leesburg, Va.

Dressage Final: November 13-16 at the Thermal CDI5* in Thermal, Calif.

Great American Insurance Group is a leading provider of equine insurance, offering specialized coverage for horse owners, trainers, breeders, and equestrian businesses. With decades of experience in the industry, Great American is known for its tailored insurance solutions including equine mortality, medical, surgical and liability coverages. It serves a wide range of equestrian sport interests, from high-performance disciplines to breeding and recreational riding.

“The launch of the US Equestrian Open marks an exciting new chapter for equestrian sport in the United States, and we welcome Great American Insurance Group as an official sponsor and supporter of this initiative,” said Bill Moroney, US Equestrian Chief Executive Officer. “Their longstanding commitment to the equine industry and dedication to supporting horse owners, athletes, and professionals makes them ideal for this series.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with USEF for the inaugural US Equestrian Open competition series,” said Anne King, Divisional Assistant Vice President, Great American Equine Mortality. “This relationship reflects our deep commitment to the sport and its incredible community. We wish all the competitors the best of luck and look forward to celebrating their dedication, talent, and passion for equestrian excellence.”

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 115 years and is currently rated “A+” (Superior). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG. Policies are underwritten by Great American Insurance Company, Great American Assurance Company, and Great American Security Insurance Company, authorized insurers in all 50 states and the DC.