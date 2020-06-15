US Equestrian Welcomes Flexi Equine Elite Tack Lockers as an Official Partner

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced a new partnership with Flexi Equine, manufacturers of the world’s elite tack locker. As part of this sponsorship, US Equestrian members can receive 5% off a Flexi Equine tack locker and a free grooming box.

Flexi Equine will supply the U.S. Olympic Equestrian Teams with expertly engineered tack lockers for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“Our skillfully crafted lockers are the result of an in-depth design process and a detailed exploration of every aspect of functionality, performance, and sophistication,” says Chris Jebb, CEO of Flexi Equine Tack Locker. “With careful attention to detail, we have combined functionality and security with visually appealing aesthetics. Our Elite Tack Lockers benefit from rigorous testing and are designed and built to travel anywhere across the globe, ensuring the United States Equestrian Team will arrive at the Tokyo Olympics with their tack fully secured and in style.”

“We’re so pleased that Flexi Equine has joined with US Equestrian as an official partner,” says US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “Our athletes can feel confident that their gear will be safe, secure, and organized whether at home, at the Olympics, or anywhere in between. We’re excited to be able to offer all of our members a 5% discount on their Flexi Equine purchase through our MemberPerks program.”

Flexi Equine tack lockers come in a variety of sizes for different needs, and with full customization available.

“My locker is just perfect,” says U.S. Olympian Laura Kraut. “My favorite thing about them is the personalization.”

“I am absolutely in love with my new trunk,” says U.S. jumping athlete Jessica Springsteen. “There is just so much space for all my belongings.”

View the full range of tack lockers and accessories at flexiequinetack.com.

For more information on becoming a USEF sponsor, please contact Layson Griffin at [email protected] or (859) 225-6942.