US Equestrian Welcomes Adequan® as Title Sponsor for the USEF Futures Team Challenge for Eventing

Lexington, Ky – US Equestrian is pleased to announce Adequan® i.m. (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan) as the title sponsor for the USEF Futures Team Challenge for Eventing – West and East Coasts. The Futures Team Challenge is a component of the U.S. Eventing Pathway Program that offers athletes the opportunity to compete in a simulated team competition under the guidance of U.S. Performance Director Erik Duvander and U.S. Development and Emerging Coach Leslie Law.

“The Futures Team Challenge illustrates US Equestrian Federation’s dedication to continually advancing the eventing discipline,” says Allyn Mann, Director of Strategic Partnerships, American Regent Animal Health. “We share that dedication, which is why it’s such an honor to be involved in this unique opportunity to support the sport by helping prospective eventing team athletes elevate their skills.”

“We’re thrilled to have Adequan’s support as the new title sponsor of the USEF Futures Team Challenge for Eventing,” says US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “Many of our eventing athletes depend on Adequan® i.m. to help keep their horses’ joints healthy so they can perform at their peak. It’s a natural fit to have Adequan’s support of this key component of our U.S. Eventing Pathway Program.”

The 2020 Adequan® Futures Team Challenge events are scheduled for the Plantation Field International CCI4*-S and CCI3*-S, September 17-20 in Unionville, Pa., and Galway Downs International CCI4*-L and CCI3*-L in Temecula, Calif., October 29-November 1.

Ask your veterinarian if Adequan® i.m. is right for your horse.

INDICATIONS

Adequan® i.m. (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan) is recommended for the intramuscular treatment of non-infectious degenerative and/or traumatic joint dysfunction and associated lameness of the carpal and hock joints in horses.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION There are no known contraindications to the use of intramuscular Polysulfated Glycosaminoglycan. Studies have not been conducted to establish safety in breeding horses. WARNING: Do not use in horses intended for human consumption. Not for use in humans. Keep this and all medications out of the reach of children. CAUTION: Federal law restricts this drug to use by or on the order of a licensed veterinarian. For full prescribing information, visit adequan.com.

About American Regent Animal Health

American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to advancing animal health with proven FDA-approved products like Adequan®. The company’s portfolio is anchored by the only FDA-approved polysulfated glycosaminoglycan products for horses and dogs, which have been relied on for nearly three decades by veterinarians. American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group Company, manufactures and distributes human and veterinary pharmaceutical products and is committed to providing the ever-changing U.S. healthcare marketplace with a growing and diversified portfolio under the American Regent brand. For more information on American Regent Animal Health, visit ARAnimalHealth.com or call 800-458-0163.

