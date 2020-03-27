US Equestrian and WDAA Announce New Partnership for WDAA Military Veteran Members

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian and the Western Dressage Association of America (WDAA) are pleased to announce a new partnership providing free USEF Fan Memberships to all military veteran members of WDAA. All new WDAA members will continue to receive a free USEF Fan Membership, active for one year, but WDAA military veterans are now eligible to redeem the free fan membership annually.

“US Equestrian is honored to be able to provide benefits to these brave servicemen and servicewomen. We are very appreciative of the sacrifices they make in service to our country and their efforts to keep our country and families safe,” said Leslie Mangan, US Equestrian Executive Assistant-Project Management Analyst. “Additionally, US Equestrian commends WDAA’s efforts to not only bring the joy of horse sports to a valued part of the community, but also to promote the many therapeutic benefits interaction with horses provides to people.”

The WDAA launched their Military Veteran Membership Program in 2019 and are already seeing tremendous success, consistently seeking to enhance membership benefits to this key demographic.

“It does our hearts good to see how Western dressage is helping so many connect with horses and themselves,” said Dini Swanson, WDAA Executive Director. “The response to our Military Veteran Membership Program has been outstanding. WDAA has always felt that our [Western dressage] tests would be a benefit to equine-assisted therapy programs, particularly those involving veterans. As it turns out, we are a benefit to each other.”

With a USEF Fan Membership, WDAA military veterans will be able to enjoy complimentary access to over 7,500 hours of live and on-demand content with the USEF Network, more than 80 educational videos in the Learning Center, MemberPerks and discounts from some of the best retailers and services, and much more!

All free fan members can upgrade to a paid fan membership at any time and gain additional benefits, like the new, guaranteed issue health and insurance benefits, discounted up to 35% for USEF members! For a limited time, US Equestrian fan memberships can be attained for just $20 (a $5 discount) using promo code RELIEF. Visit usef.org/join to sign-up or renew your membership now!

Follow WDAA and US Equestrian

The Western Dressage Association of America is a recognized affiliate of US Equestrian. Learn more about WDAA membership and keep up with Western dressage all year by following WDAA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Visit the US Equestrian Learning Center video library to learn more about Western dressage with Cliff Swanson. Join the conversation and follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram using #JoinTheJoy.

Please note: This partnership is only applicable to members of the WDAA Military Veterans Membership Program. Visit the WDAA to learn more about joining this program!

Photo by: Don Stine Photography