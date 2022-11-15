US Equestrian and Upper Echelon Academy Announce Continued Partnership

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that Upper Echelon Academy (UEA) will continue as the Official Academic Service of US Equestrian, a partnership that has been in place since 2016.

“Upper Echelon Academy is committed to helping young equestrian athletes obtain a well-rounded education and achieve academic success while continuing to strive for their competitive goals,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “We’re so pleased to have their continued partnership.”

UEA provides educational programs tailored to each student’s individual needs, ranging from year-round academics for K-12 students and one-on-one tutoring to standardized test prep and college guidance. Virtual learning opportunities provide high-quality academics for athletes who are away from home during the competition season.

“We are proud to once again be the Official Academic Service of US Equestrian. This alliance exemplifies our commitment to bolstering young equestrians in their pursuit of both academic and athletic aims,” said Clementine Goutal, founder of UEA.

About Upper Echelon Academy

Our mission is to maximize each student's capacity to excel academically, while offering freedom to succeed in other domains. We provide our students with a well-balanced intellectual experience.Visit upperechelonacademy.com for more information.