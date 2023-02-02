US Equestrian and Toklat Announce Continued Partnership; Toklat Remains Official Saddle Pad Supplier of US Equestrian

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce its continued partnership with Toklat, the Official Saddle Pad Supplier of US Equestrian, and an Official Supplier of U.S. Equestrian Teams. Additionally, Toklat will continue to offer all US Equestrian members a 15% discount through an exclusive MemberPerk.

Toklat manufactures and distributes equestrian gear and apparel through several popular brands including Irideon®, Woof Wear, Myler Bits, Roeckl Gloves, and many more. US Equestrian members can take advantage of the 15% MemberPerks discount through authorized retailers or at toklat.com, where they also receive free shipping.

As an official supplier, Toklat will continue to provide quality saddle pads to teams representing the U.S. in eventing, vaulting, endurance, jumping, dressage, and para dressage.

“We appreciate Toklat’s continued support of our athletes representing US Equestrian on the international stage,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “In addition to supplying our elite competitors, Toklat provides valuable benefits to all US Equestrian members through their generous MemberPerk, and we’re so pleased to have them continue as a partner.”

“We are honored to continue our partnership as the Official Saddle Pad Supplier to US Equestrian and look forward to another great year,” said Jennifer Mreen-Holmes, Vice President of Toklat. “At Toklat, we continue our quest to provide the highest quality products for equines and equestrians of all levels and disciplines and appreciate the strong commitment US Equestrian has to the same community. We are excited about our continued partnership and can't wait to see everyone out and about doing what they love this season!”

About Toklat

Located in beautiful Lake Oswego, Oregon, Toklat has been manufacturing and distributing equestrian-related products since 1976 and has grown into an internationally renowned and respected company. Toklat is known for brands like T3 Matrix, Myler Bits, Irideon, Woof Wear, Champion, Roeckl, Bucas, SuperQuilt, Leovet, Royal Rider, and many more. One of their greatest strengths is partnering craftspeople from their own factory in the U.S., along with manufacturers from around the world, to produce a variety of high-quality products that their customers can appreciate and be proud to own.