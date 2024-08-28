US Equestrian to Launch Innovative US Equestrian Open Series Across Three Olympic Disciplines

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the official launch of a branded competition series - the US Equestrian Open - which will feature the three Olympic equestrian disciplines of dressage, eventing, and jumping. Each discipline’s series will consist of qualifying events that lead up to a final that ultimately names a US Equestrian Open champion. The US Equestrian Open aims to build towards the excitement of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and support the growing momentum around the sport amongst mainstream audiences. The prize money will total more than $1mm across the series finals with each discipline final hosted at three different premier venues across the country. US Equestrian will elevate the presence and visibility of equestrian sport within the United States and globally by broadcasting all three finals on ESPN.

In July 2023, the US Equestrian Board made a commitment to invest in equestrian sport to grow awareness, exposure, and engagement. Out of that commitment came the US Equestrian Open concept, which after a year of initial planning, saw FEI Board of Directors approval in June 2024 for the dressage and eventing series (the Jumping event did not require FEI approval). The US Equestrian Open series will officially commence with the first qualifying event in the discipline of eventing during fall 2024.



“The launch of the US Equestrian Open series has been a priority for us. There’s a purpose-driven need for equestrian sport to produce a more commercially significant and identifiable championship model within the United States, particularly focused around the Olympic disciplines,” said David O’Connor, US Equestrian’s Chief of Sport. “We've seen new and creative branded series introduced across other mainstream sports, such as golf and tennis, which have experienced tremendous success, both from an athlete and spectator perspective. As an organization, we felt strongly we needed to move the needle forward in our sport by providing access to significant prize money and standing behind a unique model for each discipline, which encourages participation at the highest levels.”



Commercial Opportunities, Fan Engagement & Mainstream Broadcasts

US Equestrian has worked diligently with competition organizers to offer new commercial opportunities through a championship model set to enhance an already growing schedule of top-level equestrian events across the country. A dedicated microsite, live leaderboard tracking, publicly accessible and enhanced horse and rider information, as well as significant mainstream airtime on major sports broadcasting platform, ESPN, alongside live coverage via USEFNetwork powered by ClipMyHorseTV, will aim to generate increased media value and public recognition of athletes, horses, horse owners, and organizers.



Eventing

The US Equestrian Open of Eventing will include multiple qualifying events throughout the year, with the US Equestrian Open of Eventing Final taking place at Morven Park in the CCI4*-L in 2025. US Equestrian will award $200,000 in total prize money at the final, and competitors will qualify through results at the CCI4*-S level. Qualifying competitions will include CCI4*-S events around the country, eliminating geographical restrictions for participation, and providing a more structured championship model at the CCI4* level for international eventing athletes in the United States. A $50,000 series award will be distributed based on rankings across the qualifiers leading up to the final.



"Morven Park is thrilled to welcome the US Equestrian Open to our grounds," said Stacey Metcalfe, Executive Director/CEO of Westmoreland Davis Memorial Foundation, Inc./Morven Park. "For over 50 years, our cross-country courses have maintained a legacy of eventing excellence at all levels of the sport, and as one of five venues in the United States to host a 4*-L we welcome the opportunity to continue this legacy into the future as part of the US Equestrian Open."



Dressage

The US Equestrian Open of Dressage will be formatted based on points accumulated through qualification via the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle test at the CDI level, with the top athletes in the overall standings moving forward to contest the US Equestrian Open Dressage Final with qualifying events taking place throughout 2025. The Final will be hosted at Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, California, with $200,000 in prize money set to be distributed to participating combinations and a $50,000 high point series incentive across the qualifiers. Athletes must complete a minimum of two Grand Prix Freestyles at designated US Open series qualifying CDIs within the U.S. during 2025 to be eligible for the series final.



“We are excited to be a part of this new US Equestrian initiative, which supports and enhances the top of all three disciplines,” said Steve Hankin, President and CEO, Desert Circuit International Horse Park. “We are proud to have been selected as one of the premier venues to host such a prestigious event and we look forward to welcoming athletes to our horse park. It has been an important priority for us to help rebuild the sport of dressage on the West Coast, and we see this is another positive step forward."



Jumping

Enhancing one of the most prestigious and longstanding CSI5* events in the U.S., US Equestrian and the organizers of Wellington International will commit $250,000 in additional prize money to establish the US Equestrian Open of Jumping Final, which will take place during the final week of the 2025 Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF). The FEI Invitation system will be used leading into two qualifying events during the final week of CSI5* competition culminating with the $750,000 Rolex US Equestrian Open Grand Prix, a Rolex Series event.



"We are thrilled to be a part of this groundbreaking initiative that aligns with our commitment to elevating equestrian sport across the world. The US Equestrian Open Jumping Final, hosted during the Rolex Finale Week of the Winter Equestrian Festival, not only celebrates the incredible Olympic-level talent within our sport but also showcases it on a global stage. This series is a testament to the growing momentum and mainstream appeal of equestrian disciplines, and we are proud to play a pivotal role in its success," says Michael Stone, President of Wellington International.



The full calendar of qualifying events will be available in the coming weeks. For Sport Department questions, please contact Christy Hawkins at [email protected]. For media inquiries about the US Equestrian Open Series, please contact Carly Weilminster at [email protected]. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Layson Griffin at [email protected].



