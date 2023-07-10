US Equestrian Selects U.S. Individuals for 2023 FEI WBFSH Dressage World Breeding Championship for Young Horses

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the three athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent U.S. Dressage at the 2023 FEI WBFSH Dressage World Breeding Championship for Young Horses, hosted in Ermelo, Netherlands from August 3-6, 2023. U.S. Dressage Young Horse Coach Christine Traurig will accompany these combinations in Ermelo.

The following three combinations have been selected to represent U.S. Dressage at the 2023 FEI WBFSH Dressage World Breeding Championship for Young Horses:

7-Year-Old Division:

Hope Beerling (Califon, N.J.) and Vianne, a 2016 Hanoverian mare owned by Norcordia USA

6-Year-Old Division:

Rebecca Rigdon (Cardiff by the Sea, Calif.) and MSJ for VIPS , a 2017 Oldenburg gelding owned by Lauren Fisher

(Cardiff by the Sea, Calif.) and , a 2017 Oldenburg gelding owned by Lauren Fisher Adam Steffens (Wellington, Fla.) and Candoit’s Fabuleux Coeur, a 2017 Oldenburg stallion owned by Candoit Stables

Competition Information

Competition will begin on Thursday, August 3, and continue through Sunday, August 6. The 7-Year-Old and 6-Year-Old divisions will compete in their respective qualification classes on Friday, August 4, aiming to qualify for their respective finals on Sunday, August 6.

Event website | Schedule | Start lists & results



Tune in live on ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership. USEF Subscribers, Competing Members, and Fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Memberships.

Keep up with US Equestrian

Stay up to date on U.S. Dressage by following USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USADressage.



The USEF International High Performances Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.