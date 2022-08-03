US Equestrian Selects Jennifer Hoffmann and Sabine Schut-Kery to Represent U.S. Dressage at 2022 FEI WBFSH Dressage World Breeding Championships for Young Horses

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the two athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent U.S. Dressage at the 2022 FEI WBFSH Dressage World Breeding Championships for Young Horses, hosted in Ermelo, The Netherlands from September 8-11, 2022. U.S. Dressage Young Horse Coach, Christine Traurig, will serve as Chef d’Equipe for the competition.



“I am excited to have two competitive and beautifully trained horses in Ermelo with riders who both have previously represented the U.S. in international competition,” said Traurig.



The following two combinations have been selected to represent U.S. Dressage at the 2022 FEI WBFSH Dressage World Breeding Championships for Young Horses.

Jennifer Hoffmann (Carlsbad, Calif.) and Mani’s Endeavor, a 2016 Hanoverian gelding owned by Nasrin Mani



Sabine Schut-Kery (Vista, Calif.) and Gorgeous Latino, a 2016 Dutch Warmblood stallion owned by Sandy Mancini



Competition will begin on Friday, September 9, and continue through Sunday, September 11, with both combinations competing in FEI 6-Year-Old Preliminary Test and aiming to qualify for the FEI 6-Year-Old Finals Test on Sunday, September 11. For more information, visit www.ermeloyh.com.



The USEF International High Performances Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.