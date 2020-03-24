US Equestrian Seeks Applications for U.S. Driving Technical Advisor Position

The individual in this position will have the opportunity to guide the direction of USEF’s Driving Program through the creation and implementation of new initiatives and programs. Interested individuals must have the ability to exercise strong leadership skills, focusing on the development and strengthening of the overall Driving Program and its athletes, while remaining flexible and adaptable with a competition and travel schedule that benefits participants across discipline programs.
Interested applicants must submit a narrative outline detailing their anticipated approach to the role, as well as prior experience that would support their ability to carry out the objectives and initiatives identified by the Driving Sports Committee and Driving Program.
The deadline for applications is April 30, 2020. View the full job description here.
For more information or to submit an application, please contact Danielle Aamodt, Director of Driving, at [email protected].