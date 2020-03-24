Search
Become a Member
Breaking News
Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Information and Resources
Read
EMERGENCY RELIEF: $20 USEF Fan Memberships with Access to Health and Insurance Benefits (Promo Code RELIEF)
As a part of our efforts to protect the health of our employees, US Equestrian is working under a flexible work plan for our staff. As we transition to this modified format, there may be interruptions to service. We will do our best to have all services fully functioning as quickly as possible. Customer Care can be reached by emailing [email protected], online chat or leave a voicemail by calling (859) 258-2472. Thank you in advance for your understanding and patience.
  1. Home
  2. Network & News
  3. Press Releases
  4. Article
  • Share:

US Equestrian Seeks Applications for U.S. Driving Technical Advisor Position

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Mar 24, 2020, 12:10 PM EST

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is actively seeking applications for the position of U.S. Driving Technical Advisor, overseeing the development and implementation of new initiatives to further build and advance the sport of driving in the United States. This individual will operate as part of the core driving team staff, primarily focused on the expansion of the USEF Driving Pathway Programs and encouragement of participation in the sport, while delivering support for sustained performance results in driving. This position will be part time and subject to annual review.

The individual in this position will have the opportunity to guide the direction of USEF’s Driving Program through the creation and implementation of new initiatives and programs. Interested individuals must have the ability to exercise strong leadership skills, focusing on the development and strengthening of the overall Driving Program and its athletes, while remaining flexible and adaptable with a competition and travel schedule that benefits participants across discipline programs.

Interested applicants must submit a narrative outline detailing their anticipated approach to the role, as well as prior experience that would support their ability to carry out the objectives and initiatives identified by the Driving Sports Committee and Driving Program.

The deadline for applications is April 30, 2020. View the full job description here.

For more information or to submit an application, please contact Danielle Aamodt, Director of Driving, at [email protected].

Coronavirus Impact on USEF Licensed Competitions

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, all USEF owned events, selection trials, training camps, clinics, and activities will be suspended for the next 30 days.

USEF strongly recommends that competition organizers suspend all USEF licensed competitions across the country for the next 30 days and that equestrians do not compete for the next 30 days. For those competitions that do run, there will be no accumulation of points, scores, money won, qualifications, or rankings toward any USEF awards programs, USEF owned event, or selection to a US team during this 30-day time period. This includes USEF National Championships.

Resources from the CDC, WHO, USOPC, and the FEI are available on usef.org/media/coronavirus-resources. Links found on this webpage provide you with direct access to valuable information on each organization’s website which is updated regularly.