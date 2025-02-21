US Equestrian Renews Multiyear Sponsorship with Zomedica

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is delighted to announce a continued sponsorship with Zomedica, featuring the PulseVet® Device, as the Official Shock Wave Therapy Supplier of US Equestrian Team Vets through 2028.

©Devyn Trethewey/US Equestrian

PulseVet shock wave is the leading electrohydraulic shock wave therapy for equine athletes, offering non-invasive treatments designed to promote healing, reduce inflammation, and enhance overall performance. The use of sound waves creates a high energy output that penetrates deeper than laser therapy, statistically shortening healing time and decreasing lameness associated with injuries. The PulseVet system’s technology has been clinically proven to treat tendon, ligament and muscle injuries, osteoarthritis, degenerative joint disease, navicular syndrome, chronic back and neck pain, fractures, and wounds.

PulseVet shock wave technology should be administered by a licensed veterinarian. Please see GR414.4 of the US Equestrian Federation Rulebook for more information on approved uses of shock wave therapy.

“The welfare and care of horses is central to everything we do as the national governing body of equestrian sport,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of US Equestrian. “PulseVet plays a vital role in this effort, delivering essential treatments and therapies to assist our equine athletes so that they can both feel and perform at their best throughout the year. Their treatments are non-invasive and effective when used by licensed veterinarians in accordance with Federation rules.”

“We are honored to partner with the USEF,” commented Zomedica Sr. Product Manager Courtney Calnan. “Zomedica and the USEF share a strong commitment to provide educational support and the best possible care to horses at every level, whether that be rehabilitation from an injury or maintenance to stay in peak condition.”

For more information on becoming a USEF sponsor, please contact Layson Griffin at [email protected] or (859) 225-6942.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians with innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW® digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. An NYSE American company, Zomedica grew revenue 33% in 2023 to $25 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $78 million in liquidity as of September 30, 2024. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information about Zomedica and our full range of products visit www.zomedica.com.