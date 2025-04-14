US Equestrian Renews Longstanding Partnership with Ariat International as the Official Equestrian Apparel and Performance Footwear of US Equestrian Teams

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the renewal of its multi-year partnership with Ariat International, as the Official Equestrian Apparel of US Equestrian and the US Equestrian Teams. We are also proud to communicate that Ariat will continue as the Official Equestrian Performance Footwear of US Equestrian. The new agreement promises creative collaboration between both Ariat International and US Equestrian while outfitting athletes, members, and fans of equestrian sport with top-quality, stylish apparel.

©Devyn Trethewey/US Equestrian

Ariat International, a global leader in equestrian performance clothing and footwear, has been a trusted sponsor of US Equestrian for more than a decade. As part of the reestablished commitment, Ariat will uphold their tradition of outfitting US Equestrian teams and athletes as they represent the United States internationally across the FEI disciplines. Ariat’s dedication to the equestrian and outdoor lifestyle through their production of quality and innovative competition and training wear is a staple of their legacy and impact over the past three decades since they were founded.

“Over many years Ariat has supported US Equestrian athletes and teams representing the U.S. on the global stage,” said US Equestrian Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney. “I’m looking forward to this next chapter of our valued partnership and appreciate the Ariat team's dedication and commitment to the success of our teams and our brand.”

US Equestrian fans are encouraged to show their enthusiasm by purchasing exclusive US Equestrian Team apparel and gear through www.shopUSEF.org.

“Ariat’s longstanding partnership with US Equestrian is a testament to what can be achieved when two organizations share a vision and commitment to equestrian excellence,” said Susan Alcala, Vice President of Partnership Marketing at Ariat. “We are honored to continue our partnership and remain inspired by the incredible talent of top US athletes and the spirit of US Equestrian. We look forward to accomplishing great things together.”

About Ariat International

Founded in 1993 as “The New Breed of Boot,” Ariat was the first to integrate athletic footwear technology into boots for equestrian athletes. Today, Ariat develops innovative and award-winning performance footwear and apparel for all types of demanding outdoor and work environments. The company takes its name from Secretariat, the greatest racehorse of all time.