US Equestrian Releases Updated U.S. FEI Endurance Calendar Policies and Procedures

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has released an updated version of the U.S. FEI Endurance Calendar Policies and Procedures. This version was approved by the Board of Directors and is effective as of February 16, 2022.

The policies and procedures document outlines the process for application review, approval, and fees for endurance rides wishing to be submitted to the FEI along with late applications and modifications. The aim of these policies and procedures is to produce the most effective U.S. endurance calendar.

Click here to view the U.S. FEI Endurance Calendar Policies and Procedures.

Organizers should read the entire policies and procedures document linked above but below are key notes for organizers:

Standard Process:

FEI competition applications are due June 1 st of the year prior to the competition dates.

of the year prior to the competition dates. There will be an open review period for the FEI Calendar in June of the year prior to the competition year.

The FEI Calendar must go through the USEF approval process before being submitted to the FEI.

The approved FEI Calendar will be provided to the FEI by October 1 st of the year prior to the competition year.

of the year prior to the competition year. The final approved FEI Calendar will be posted on the FEI website prior to the beginning of the competition year.

Process for Late Applications:

Late Applications are those submitted after June 1 st of the year prior to the competition dates.

of the year prior to the competition dates. Late applications will only be considered if the application is received at least 20 weeks prior to the competition dates for competitions holding a CEI3* and at least 16 weeks prior to the competition dates for competitions holding a CEI2* or below.

to the competition dates for competitions holding a CEI3* and to the competition dates for competitions holding a CEI2* or below. Late applications must go through the USEF approval process before being submitted to the FEI.

Late fees to apply.

Process for Additions, Modifications and Cancellations to Existing Competitions:

Additions, Modifications and Cancellations include the addition of any divisions or days, the upgrade or downgrade of any divisions, any changes to the organizer, location, days or divisions, as well as the cancellation of any divisions or days.

Existing Competitions are considered any competitions approved by the USEF and posted on the FEI Calendar on the FEI website.

Additions, Modifications and Cancellations will only be considered if they are received at least 10 weeks prior to the competition dates for those affecting a CEI3* and at least 8 weeks prior to the competition dates for those affecting a CEI2* or below.

to the competition dates for those affecting a CEI3* and to the competition dates for those affecting a CEI2* or below. Additions, Modifications and Cancellations to existing competitions must go through the USEF approval process before being submitted to the FEI.

Late fees to apply.

Questions? Contact Susan Edwards, US Equestrian Director of Endurance, at [email protected] or 859-225-2059.