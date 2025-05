Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian has released the approved selection procedures for the 2026 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Seniors. Please see the information below for the application information and selection procedures to be used for the upcoming 2026 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Seniors to be held in Aachen, Germany from August 13-16, 2026.



To view the US Equestrian full selection procedures, please click here.



U.S. athletes interested in being selected for the 2026 FEI World Vaulting Championships for Seniors must complete an application to be due no later than January 15, 2026, with the selection period for the 2026 U.S. Vaulting Team beginning on January 1, 2025, to March 30, 2026 and the Observation period concluding on June 1, 2026.



Athletes wishing to be considered for selection must earn a minimum of the following Qualification Scores between January 1, 2025, and March 30, 2026:

Individuals and Pas de Deux: three (3) qualifying scores during the qualifying period

Squad: two (2) qualifying scores during the qualifying period.



Please note: After January 1, 2026, all scores must have been achieved at competitions with three or more judges.



If you have any questions regarding the selection procedures and application process, please contact US Equestrian Director of Vaulting, Michelle McQueen, at (908) 997-3003 or [email protected].



